Benzinga Spotlights TradeTech Trends on B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast

Kopelman interviews Andrew Lebbos

Host Allen Kopelman, Guest Andrew Lebbos explore cross-border retail investing, data analytics, AI-powered trading

Brokerages across the globe want more information about U.S. equities, As they expand access, they need high-quality data—news, ratings and fundamentals—to support better investing decisions.” — Andrew Lebbos

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benzinga, a leading financial media and data provider, is highlighting major shifts shaping the future of TradeTech following a recent appearance on the B2B Vault podcast hosted by Allen Kopelman. The discussion, featuring Benzinga’s Andrew Lebbos, explored how globalization, artificial intelligence and data-driven business models are redefining the financial technology landscape.

As retail investing continues to expand globally, demand for U.S. market data is accelerating across international brokerages. Platforms in regions including Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are increasingly enabling access to U.S. equities, creating new infrastructure needs for real-time news, analyst insights and market intelligence.

“Brokerages across the globe want more information about U.S. equities,” Lebbos said. “As they expand access, they need high-quality data—news, ratings and fundamentals—to support better investing decisions.”

Globalization Driving TradeTech Growth

One of the most significant trends discussed is the globalization of retail investing, where individual investors worldwide are gaining exposure to U.S. markets. This shift is accelerating the need for scalable, localized financial data solutions that can power next-generation trading platforms.

AI Reshaping Financial Data Ecosystems

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming both the production and consumption of financial data. Benzinga noted that AI is improving speed to market, automating workflows and enabling new product development. At the same time, the company emphasized that high-quality data remains the foundation of effective AI models.

AI startups and model developers are now among the fastest-growing consumers of financial datasets, seeking structured inputs such as news feeds, earnings data and analyst ratings. However, Lebbos cautioned that AI-generated content alone is not yet sufficient for financial markets, where accuracy, context and original reporting remain critical differentiators.

Lebbos additionally warned against scammers offering article placement on Benzinga's website, stating these are scams; the company's staff reporters provide news and content for the platform.

Data Monetization Becomes Strategic Priority

The podcast also highlighted a broader industry shift toward data monetization, as fintech companies increasingly recognize the value of their proprietary datasets. Benzinga’s evolution from a media company to a leading API and data licensing provider reflects this transformation.

“Data is king,” Lebbos said, noting that organizations should evaluate how their data can be structured and delivered to drive both user engagement and new revenue streams.

Emerging Areas: Prediction Markets and Digital Assets

Additional areas of growth include prediction markets, which are beginning to intersect with traditional investing strategies, and continued expansion in cryptocurrency coverage. These emerging segments are expected to play a growing role in how investors analyze risk and opportunity.

Benzinga’s Role in the TradeTech Ecosystem

Founded in 2009, Benzinga has grown into a global provider of financial news and data powering brokerages, fintech platforms and AI applications. Its API suite delivers real-time insights, market data and analytics that help investors make informed decisions. The company attributes its growth to a hybrid model that combines human-driven journalism with scalable data infrastructure, ensuring both speed and reliability in financial information delivery.

Looking Ahead

Benzinga expects continued innovation across TradeTech, driven by:

• Cross-border investing adoption

• Expansion of AI-powered financial tools

• Increased demand for data licensing and APIs

• Growth in alternative market models

As these trends converge, access to accurate, real-time financial data will remain a key competitive advantage for platforms and investors alike.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a financial media and data company providing news, analytics and data solutions to investors and institutions worldwide. Through its API and licensing platforms, Benzinga powers fintech innovation with actionable market intelligence.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

Leadership, Growth, and Real-World Lessons with Andrew Lebbos

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