Payment leaders share risk management strategies on B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast

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Industry experts address rising chargebacks and evolving payment risks facing businesses

Business owners don’t need more noise — they need clarity. These conversations are designed to give them practical knowledge about chargebacks they can actually use.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As chargebacks and payment disputes continue to rise across industries, leading voices in the payments space are sharing strategies to help businesses reduce risk and protect revenue on B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast, hosted by Allen Kopelman, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems.

In a recent series of episodes, Kopelman brings together payment industry experts to discuss the growing complexity of chargeback management, fraud prevention and compliance, offering practical insights for business owners navigating an increasingly challenging payments environment.

“Chargebacks are one of the most misunderstood and costly issues businesses face today,” Kopelman said. “These conversations are about helping business owners understand the risks, the root causes and what they can do to better protect themselves.”

The featured episodes explore key topics including transaction monitoring, dispute mitigation strategies, evolving card network rules and the role of technology in reducing exposure to fraud and operational risk.

- "Why is Everyone Talking About VAMP Rules? with Mark Wagner July 2025

- “The Smarter Way to Win Chargebacks with Jusst Founder Roenen Ben-Ami” Feb. 2026

- “Scott Adams Reveals the Chargeback Problem No One’s Talking About” March 2026

Across the discussions, industry leaders emphasize the importance of proactive risk management, clear billing practices and leveraging modern payment infrastructure to improve visibility and control.

“Many chargebacks can be prevented with better systems, better communication and better data,” Kopelman said. “The goal is to shift from reacting to disputes to preventing them in the first place.”

The episodes also highlight how businesses operating in high-volume or regulated environments face added complexity, making it critical to implement scalable solutions that support compliance, reporting and dispute resolution.

Hosted by Kopelman, B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast features conversations with entrepreneurs, executives and industry experts across payments, fintech and business operations. The podcast focuses on delivering actionable insights that help business owners improve efficiency, reduce risk and drive growth.

As payment technologies continue to evolve, Kopelman said education remains a key component of success.

“Business owners don’t need more noise — they need clarity,” he said. “These conversations are designed to give them practical knowledge about chargebacks they can actually use.”

Headquartered in South Florida, Nationwide Payment Systems provides payment infrastructure and advisory services to businesses nationwide, supporting card payments, ACH, invoicing, POS systems and embedded payment solutions.

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS) is a U.S.-based payments and commerce technology company providing modern payment infrastructure for growing businesses. Through its NPSONE platform, NPS supports card payments, ACH transfers, digital wallets, smart invoicing, accounts receivable automation, POS systems and embedded and white-label payment solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, NPS serves businesses across the United States.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

Media Contact:

Allen Kopelman

Co-Founder and CEO

Nationwide Payment Systems

Phone: 866-677-2265

Email: allen@npsbank.com

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