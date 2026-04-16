B2B Vault podcast continues growth following top rankings in 2025

Allen Kopelman's Biz to Biz Podcast Allen Kopelman Voice & Visibility with Gal Ko of Podstar

Business podcast expands reach, addressing key issues and emerging trends

Business owners don’t need generic advice. They need real-world insight they can actually apply, whether it’s improving cash flow, managing risk or scaling their operations.” — Allen Kopelman

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast, hosted by Allen Kopelman, co-founder and CEO of Nationwide Payment Systems, achieved significant industry recognition in 2025, earning top rankings and expanding its national reach among business and entrepreneurship podcasts.

The podcast broke into the Top 100 on Apple Podcasts in the Entrepreneurship category, marking a major milestone for the rapidly growing show and reinforcing its position as a trusted resource for business owners and operators.

In addition to its chart performance, B2B Vault gained national visibility through syndicated media coverage distributed across more than 350 U.S. news publications, further strengthening its credibility and audience reach.

“B2B Vault was built to share real conversations from real operators,” Kopelman said. “This recognition isn’t just about rankings — it’s about helping business owners learn from each other and make smarter decisions.”

Launched to bridge the gap between complex financial technology and real-world business operations, the podcast features candid discussions with founders, executives and industry experts across payments, fintech, SaaS, marketing and leadership.

Throughout 2025, episodes focused on topics that directly impact business performance, including payment modernization, compliance, POS systems, cash flow management and chargeback risk. The show has been recognized as a leading voice in payment technology and fintech education.

Unlike traditional business podcasts, B2B Vault emphasizes practical, operator-level insights over theory, drawing on Kopelman’s decades of experience in payments and financial technology.

“Business owners don’t need generic advice,” Kopelman said. “They need real-world insight they can actually apply — whether that’s improving cash flow, managing risk or scaling their operations.”

The podcast continues to evolve with new episodes exploring emerging challenges and opportunities facing businesses in today’s economy, including fraud prevention, automation, AI and financial infrastructure strategy.

As audience demand grows, B2B Vault remains focused on delivering content that reflects the real concerns of business owners — from navigating regulatory complexity to improving operational efficiency.

Hosted by Kopelman, the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and other major platforms, with new episodes released regularly.

About Nationwide Payment Systems

Nationwide Payment Systems (NPS) is a U.S.-based payments and commerce technology company providing modern payment infrastructure for growing businesses. Through its NPSONE platform, NPS supports card payments, ACH transfers, digital wallets, smart invoicing, accounts receivable automation, POS systems and embedded and white-label payment solutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in South Florida, NPS serves businesses across the United States.

About B2B Vault

B2B Vault: The Biz to Biz Podcast is sponsored by Nationwide Payment Systems and powered by its all-in-one payment platform, NPSONE. Founded in 2020 by Allen Kopelman, the podcast explores topics shaping the future of business and features insights from entrepreneurs, executives and industry leaders.

Voice & Visibility with Gal Ko

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