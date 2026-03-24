Finding for Recovery Issued Against Former Starr Township Employee

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $1,912.50 was issued Tuesday against a former employee of Starr Township in Hocking County, who was overpaid for overtime hours he worked.

The finding against Corey Koska was included in an audit of the township’s finances from Jan. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Auditors determined Koska was paid an incorrect rate for nine hours of overtime he worked, resulting in the overpayment. Auditors noted, “The fiscal officer had a duty to ensure that the payroll was correct before processing it for payment.”

Koska and township Fiscal Officer Jamie McAfee-Carrell and her bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

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The Auditor of State’s Office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov