Hey Digital Publishes Toggl Case Study Showing 159% Increase in Won Deal Value on 52% Less Ad Spend

Heydigital Toggl

A new case study shows how a revenue-focused paid media strategy turned a channel Toggl was ready to cut into one it now invests in heavily.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hey Digital, a B2B SaaS performance marketing agency, today published a new case study featuring Toggl, showing how a revamped paid media strategy cut ad spend by 52% while increasing closed-won deal value by 159%.After replacing an underperforming agency, Hey Digital reduced Toggl's paid media spend from $279,863 to $133,881. Closed-won deal value grew 2.6x, and cost per closed-won deal fell from $93,287 to $44,627. Every qualified lead that entered the pipeline in 2025 closed.“Too many B2B SaaS companies judge paid media on cost per lead or click-through rates, then wonder why leadership questions the investment,” said Dylan Hey, CEO of Hey Digital.“With Toggl, we measured what actually matters: deal value, cost per closed-won deal, and LTV relative to ad spend. That only happens when you build campaigns around revenue outcomes from the start, not retrofit them after the fact.”The results came from a deliberate shift from lead volume to lead quality. Hey Digital refined targeting and campaign structure to attract fewer, more qualified opportunities and eliminated waste in the process.“Tighter targeting and fewer, more qualified leads will always beat high volume and low intent,” Hey added. “Most teams are solving a precision problem and calling it a channel problem.”The clearest signal of success was Toggl's CRO moving from questioning whether paid media was worth continuing to approving in-house headcount to own the channel.The full Toggl case study is available at https://www.heydigital.co/case-studies/toggl About Hey DigitalHey Digital is a B2B SaaS performance marketing agency focused on helping brands drive pipeline, revenue, and sustainable growth through paid media. The agency works with SaaS companies to build campaigns centered on business outcomes rather than vanity metrics.Contact Details:Michael GloverHead of Growthmichael@goheydigital.com

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