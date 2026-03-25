Wizz Air, Immfly, and gateretail Launch Integrated Digital Cabin Ecosystem

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- · Wizz Air, Immfly , and gateretail launch a joint digital‑cabin initiative combining connectivity, retail, and operational data into one integrated platform· Bluetooth‑enabled in‑seat ordering deployed across Wizz Air’s full fleet of 260+ aircraft· A six‑month Proof of Concept begins on five aircraft in the UK using Immfly’s Equilux server and Iridium connectivity to enable messaging, W-IFEpurchases, in‑seat ordering, and live payments· The programme aims to enhance the passenger experience, improve crew efficiency, and support operational optimization through real‑time dataWizz Air, Immfly, and gateretail have launched an integrated digital cabin ecosystem that unifies onboard retail, passenger and crew connectivity, and operational data into a single platform, marking a significant step forward in the digital transformation of Europe’s commercial aviation sector.The collaboration brings together Immfly’s digital cabin technology, gateretail’s in-flight retail expertise and deep understanding of passenger buying behavior, and the Equilux–Iridium connectivity solution to deliver a more connected, efficient, and engaging onboard experience across Wizz Air’s fleet.A new model for the digital cabinThe joint initiative represents a significant step in Wizz Air’s digital transformation strategy. By integrating connectivity, retail, and operational data flows, the airline will be able to enhance the passenger experience, improve crew efficiency, and unlock new revenue opportunities — all while enabling real‑time decision support for cockpit and operations teams.This milestone includes the rollout of two flagship programs: a fleetwide deployment of Immfly’s Bluetooth‑enabled in‑seat ordering solution, and a six‑month Proof of Concept for low‑bandwidth connectivity using Immfly’s Equilux server and the Iridium satellite network.In‑seat ordering via Bluetooth rolls out fleetwideAfter months of joint development and extensive testing, Wizz Air and Immfly have now deployed Bluetooth‑enabled in‑seat ordering across the entire fleet of more than 260 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.Passengers who download the airline app before their flight will be able to browse and purchase food, beverages, and boutique items directly from their personal devices — even without internet access. Orders are transmitted via Bluetooth to the crew, improving service efficiency, reducing wait times, and enabling a more personalized retail experience.This initiative is powered by Immfly’s unified retail and cabin‑digitalization ecosystem and integrated with gateretail’s in-flight retail systems and commercial know-how, helping translate onboard demand into a more intuitive and effective retail experience.Equilux–Iridium connectivity programme enters Proof of ConceptIn parallel, Wizz Air and Immfly have also launched a new low‑bandwidth connectivity solution trial, powered by Immfly’s proprietary Equilux server and Iridium’s global satellite network. The Proof of Concept will run for six months across five aircraft in the UK, with results expected in late summer.The program enables a new suite of premium onboard services, including:· Wireless in-flight entertainment purchases (movies, TV shows, podcasts, music, games, and kids’ content)· Messaging packages, including multiple WhatsApp bundle options· In‑seat ordering for food, beverages, and boutique items· Live payment authorization enabled through Iridium connectivity· Real‑time operational data, including flight information, moving map, and destination contentBeyond passenger‑facing features, the program also introduces cockpit-application integration — a key innovation that enables real‑time data sharing and decision‑support tools. This capability will support improved route planning, fuel optimization, and new cost‑saving opportunities for Wizz Air, embedding operational efficiencies directly into day-to-day flying. Pending successful trial results, the program may expand to additional aircraft.Built on Immfly’s lightweight, modular architecture, and supported by Iridium’s reliable global connectivity, the solution enables rapid, low‑impact implementation. The ongoing commercial evaluation strengthens the partnership between Wizz Air and Immfly, laying the foundation for further digital transformation as the airline modernizes and expands its fleet.Executive commentsJose Lirio, VP at gateretail, said:“In-seat ordering by Bluetooth represents an important breakthrough for both passengers and airline partners. It gives passengers a more seamless way to shop the onboard offer, while giving crew real-time visibility to support efficient fulfilment. Backed by gateretail’s expertise in passenger behavior and retail technology, it is designed to strengthen engagement and unlock greater revenue potential.”Fernando Guinea, President of Immfly, said:“This partnership marks a major step forward in bringing the digital cabin to life. With Immfly’s unified digital ecosystem at the core — combining retail, connectivity, and operational data — we’re enabling Wizz Air to elevate every aspect of the onboard experience. From Bluetooth in-seat ordering to real-time operational insights, this program demonstrates how Immfly’s technology drives stronger engagement, higher retail performance, and meaningful operational and commercial efficiencies across the airline.”Ian Malin, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said:“This launch is about rethinking what the onboard experience looks like in a low-cost environment. We are investing in smart, scalable technology that gives customers more control and more choice, from ordering at their seat to staying connected in the air. At the same time, it helps our crews deliver a faster, more seamless service. We are constantly exploring smarter ways to operate our fleet and deliver more for our customers, and this is a clear example of that approach in action.’’About gateretailgateretail, a gategroup company, is a leading provider of in-flight retail solutions for airlines around the world. The company’s innovative retail programs and technology are designed to enhance the in-flight experience for passengers and drive increased revenue for airlines. With a global customer portfolio covering four continents, gateretail delivers onboard retail products to 1.2 million flights, serving more than 180 million passengers every year. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com/our-brands/gateretail About Wizz AirWizz Air operates a fleet of 262 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 68.6 million passengers in 2025. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was named one of the world’s top ten safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world’s only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognized as the “Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline” within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2025. In 2025, Wizz Air topped the major airlines’ emissions ranking, as presented by Cirium, an aviation analytics company, thanks to its work reducing emissions intensity.About ImmflyImmfly is a global leader in onboard digital solutions, transforming the passenger experience with innovations in entertainment, connectivity, and retail. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Immfly partners with more than 50 airlines across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific, impacting over 400 million passengers annually. With technology installed on more than 2,800 aircraft, Immfly offers modular and flexible solutions tailored to full-service, low-cost, and regional airlines.In 2025, Immfly acquired Data Clarity, uniting onboard digital expertise with advanced data intelligence to deliver aviation’s first unified, data‑driven retail and connectivity ecosystem. For more information, visit www.immfly.com or connect on LinkedIn.Media Contacts:● Wizz Air Media Relations: communications@wizzair.com● Immfly Media Relations: pressoffice@immfly.com● gateretail Media Relations: mediacontact@gategroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.