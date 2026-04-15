Aeromexico and gategroup Renew Longstanding Catering Collaboration Across 15 International Locations

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aeromexico has extended its collaboration with gategroup , the leading global provider of airline catering and hospitality services, through a new three-year agreement covering operations at 15 airports across Latin America, North America, and Europe.The latest contract builds on more than 15 years of cooperation at multiple international stations. It further consolidates gategroup’s footprint in strategic markets across the Americas and Europe, reflecting the strong foundation and mutual confidence established between the two companies.Beyond the 15 airports included in this extension, gategroup also supports Aeromexico at additional stations worldwide, including Asia Pacific.Federico Germani, Chief Commercial Officer and President LATAM and APME gategroup, said: “Our relationship with Aeromexico goes beyond day-to-day operations. It is rooted in confidence, aligned objectives, and a shared ambition to elevate the inflight experience. This new three-year mandate across 15 global stations highlights the durability of our collaboration and our focus on culinary quality, reliability, and forward-thinking solutions. We look forward to contributing to Aeromexico’s continued development with dedicated expertise across three continents.”“At Aeromexico, we are focused on providing our passengers with the best experience throughout their entire journey, including our onboard services. Our partnership with gategroup has helped position us at the forefront of meal and beverage service, offering high-quality options that set us apart from our competitors. We are confident that renewing this collaboration will enable us to continue achieving this goal,” said Andres Castañeda Ochoa, Chief Customer and Digital Officer & EVP at Aeromexico.The agreement demonstrates both companies’ ongoing focus on delivering refined onboard offerings and dependable performance standards throughout Aeromexico’s international network.About gategroupgategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

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