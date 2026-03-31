gategroup and KLM announce strategic partnership for the future of KLM Catering Services

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, March 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- gategroup , the leading global player in airline catering and hospitality, and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines have reached an agreement for gategroup to acquire a majority stake in KLM Catering Services (KCS). This landmark transaction establishes a long-term strategic partnership designed to redefine the future of inflight catering for KLM airlines at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.Upon completion of the transaction, gategroup will acquire a 75% stake in KCS, with KLM retaining a 25% share. This structure ensures a shared commitment to the long-term success of the business while allowing KLM to focus on its core airline operations.Driving Innovation and SustainabilityThe partnership merges gategroup’s global culinary expertise and operational scale with KCS’s deep-rooted heritage and local experience. To support the partnership’s ambitious goals, gategroup will invest in a flagship catering facility at Amsterdam Schiphol. This facility is designed to set a new global benchmark for the industry by integrating advanced automation, the highest environmental sustainability standards, and a modern work environment dedicated to employee wellbeing.This partnership allows KLM to sharpen its strategic focus on core airline operations while leveraging gategroup’s specialized global expertise to elevate its catering services. Together, the partners are dedicated to delivering a distinctive onboard experience for KLM passengers, defined by operational reliability, culinary innovation, and a shared commitment to sustainability.Commitment to ContinuityKCS will continue to operate as an independent entity, preserving its strong cultural connection with KLM and ensuring seamless service for passengers. For employees and customers, the transition focuses firmly on continuity; business operations will proceed as usual while gradually benefiting from integration into gategroup’s expansive global networkHerman Anbeek, President Europe, gategroup, said: “This partnership with KLM represents an important step forward for our business in Europe. Together, we will continue to enhance performance, reliability and the overall customer experience. To support our joint ambition, we will build a new facility at Schiphol, Amsterdam, enabled by our know-how, at the highest environmental standards and with the latest technology and innovation.”Bas Brouns, CFO, KLM, added: “We are pleased to have found a strong and specialized partner in gategroup, with many years of experience in airline catering. We will remain involved in the catering on board our flights, ensuring the quality and service our passengers expect from KLM. We look forward to working together.”For media enquiries, please contact mediacontact@gategroup.comAbout gategroupgategroup is a leading global provider of airline catering, retail-on-board, and hospitality products and services. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the company serves millions of passengers through a network of nearly 300 locations in more than 68 countries. By leveraging innovation and operational expertise, gategroup partners with the world’s leading airlines to create exceptional travel experiences. Learn more at www.gategroup.com

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