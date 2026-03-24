Adsterra Launches Multi-event Tracking: A New Step Towards Predictable Performance

Multi-event Tracking launch at Adsterra

Adsterra announces the launch of Multi-Event Tracking, a new feature designed to capture multiple user actions across the funnel and enhance optimization.

Multi-Event Tracking is a part of our effort to strengthen the product core. Adsterra is your growth area: new updates make performance about supported and steady evolution with zero gamble involved.” — Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional campaign tracking typically records a single conversion event after a user interacts with an ad. However, modern user journeys often include multiple valuable steps such as installs, trials, subscriptions, or deposits. Adsterra’s Multi-Event Tracking enables advertisers to monitor several of these actions within a single campaign, providing a fuller view of user engagement and traffic quality.

The new feature allows advertisers to better understand how audiences interact with ads and products beyond a single action. This expanded data helps marketers identify which traffic sources generate meaningful engagement, refine creatives and landing pages, and allocate budgets more efficiently.

The feature is particularly valuable for verticals with longer or more complex funnels, such as iGaming, Mobile Apps, VPNs, Utilities, and E-commerce. For example, advertisers can track both installs and subscriptions or deposits within the same campaign, allowing them to identify geographies, placements, and creatives that drive deeper engagement at different stages of the user journey.

The release directly supports Adsterra’s evolving product mission: strengthening the core systems that power performance predictability. Multi-Event Tracking helps improve forecasting accuracy and supports the ongoing development of smarter machine-learning models.

Ultimately, the feature contributes to Adsterra’s broader goal of building a more transparent and reliable advertising ecosystem. With clearer performance signals and deeper funnel insights, advertisers gain stronger control over campaign outcomes while publishers benefit from more stable and sustainable demand.

Read about the feature in the official multi-event guide: adsterra.com/multi-event-tracking

ABOUT ADSTERRA

Adsterra is a global advertising network with a unique Partner Care approach and a decade-long presence in digital advertising. It is a world-renowned brand with a good reputation, recognised by many media buyers, CPA networks, affiliate marketers, start-up founders, and demand generation managers. Since 2013, Adsterra ad network has been helping advertisers grow their ROI and publishers to get maximum eCPM and engage their user base with flexible traffic solutions. The ad network partners with both beginners and professionals.

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