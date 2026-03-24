CodaPet launches compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Sandpoint, ID, and surrounding communities.

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

A new in-home pet euthanasia service is now available to families throughout the greater Sandpoint area. ” — Dr. Kelly Collins

SANDPOINT, ID, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet proudly announces its launch of in-home pet euthanasia services in Sandpoint, ID. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, CodaPet provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Kelly Collins will serve pets and pet parents throughout Sandpoint and the surrounding communities.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Sandpoint becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Gary Hsia, Dr. Bethany Hsia, and Dr. Karen Whala are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Serving the greater Sandpoint, Idaho community, Dr. Kelly Collins brings nearly a decade of veterinary experience and a lifelong passion for animal care to families seeking compassionate end-of-life support for their pets. Dr. Collins earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Idaho in 2011 before completing her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at Washington State University in 2017. Over the past nine years in general practice, she has had the privilege of caring for countless pets while helping their families navigate important health decisions with empathy and compassion.Originally from Priest Lake, Idaho, Dr. Collins recently returned to North Idaho with her husband and two young children to be closer to family and raise their kids in the same outdoor community where she grew up. Her connection to animals started early—even running a small “worm hospital” as a child to rescue worms stranded on sidewalks after rainstorms. That early instinct to care for animals grew into a lifelong calling.Now partnering with CodaPet, Dr. Collins is helping bring much-needed in-home euthanasia services to local families. “A new in-home pet euthanasia service is now available to families throughout the greater Sandpoint area,” says Dr. Collins. “Designed to meet the individual needs of local pet owners, the service offers a peaceful, compassionate option for saying goodbye to beloved pets in the comfort of their own homes. Without the stress of travel, families can focus on what matters most: a caring, dignified last moment with their companion.”She adds that her experience in general practice made it clear how meaningful this option can be for pet families. “I am very proud to start offering in-home euthanasia services through the CodaPet platform. During my time in general practice, I have seen that many pet owners would prefer to have the final visit at home, but often it is too difficult to accommodate. CodaPet allows me to provide this much-needed service and helps ease the burden of families facing this most difficult decision.”Outside of veterinary medicine, Dr. Collins enjoys spending time outdoors with her family. A snowboarding and horse-riding enthusiast, she takes every opportunity to enjoy the mountains and lakes of North Idaho. Animals have always been at the center of her life—from beloved rescue dogs Zelda and Cubby, adopted from the Idaho Humane Society, to the two retired horses and cat, Coco, she cares for today. Dr. Collins is driven by a simple belief: every pet deserves dignity, comfort, and love throughout their entire life—including their final moments.Dr. Collins serves Sandpoint and surrounding communities, including Ponderay, Kootenai, Dover, and Sagle - covering the greater Bonner County area, Lake Pend Oreille communities like Hope, East Hope, and Clark Fork, and nearby towns residents commonly rely on for care.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe cost of in-home euthanasia starts at $285 in Sandpoint, ID. Aftercare begins at $85 for communal cremation, but the final price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation. The company also offers out-of-hours appointments for an additional fee.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.