LogiCoy Inc. Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogiCoy Inc, a leading provider of Prescription Monitoring Program platform and tools, today announced its PDMP Platform has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that the organization’s PDMP Platform has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places LogiCoy in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.“Organizations like ours are continually under pressure to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance, information protection, and privacy requirements,” said Fred Aabedi, CTO at LogiCoy Inc. “We are pleased to have achieved the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification and demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving the rigorous HITRUST r2 Certification.”“Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can’t provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That’s why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available,” said Vincent Bennekers, Vice President, Quality at HITRUST. “Achievement of a HITRUST r2 Certification is an assurance that LogiCoy takes compliance and information risk management seriously.”About LogiCoyLogiCoy Inc. is a global leader in digital transformation, specializing in enterprise-grade integration, data management, and open-source software solutions. Driven by a mission to simplify complex IT ecosystems, LogiCoy empowers organizations to modernize their infrastructure through scalable architecture and seamless connectivity. With a deep bench of expertise in healthcare, finance, and government sectors, LogiCoy delivers robust, future-proof technology that turns data into actionable intelligence.LogiCoy media contact: Ted Johnson at ted.johnson@logicoy.com

