MPD Investigating Suitland Parkway Traffic Fatality

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred in Southeast.

On Sunday, March 22, 2026, at approximately 3:15 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to a traffic crash involving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle on the Suitland Parkway between, Stanton and Sheridon Roads, Southeast. The preliminary investigation determined the operator of the motorcycle was traveling inbound on the Suitland Parkway just past the Stanton Road exit when he attempted to negotiate a turn at a high rate of speed. He lost control of the motorcycle, striking the guardrail and he was ejected from the motorcycle. The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Tyreik Shaw, of Waldorf, Maryland.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

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