PacketViper Launches Version 6.0 as a Single-Platform Cyber Defense Solution

PacketViper -- preemptive inline cyber defense for IT and OT environments. www.packetviper.com PacketViper 6.0 live threat dashboard -- real-time geo-attribution, traffic analysis, and inline enforcement across IT and OT networks. PacketViper 6.0 OT security dashboard -- passive asset discovery, trust relationship monitoring, and inline enforcement across industrial control networks.

PacketViper 6.0 redefines unified cyber defense -- preemptive enforcement, AMTD, and OT-native protection in a single platform.

We have spent years listening to the people who actually run these networks. Version 6.0 is built from those conversations -- the right answer for environments that cannot afford to get it wrong.” — Francesco Trama, CEO, PacketViper

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today announced the general availability of PacketViper 6.0 -- the most complete, highest-performing release in the company's history and a fundamental rethinking of what a unified cyber defense platform can do.Version 6.0 does not add features. It raises the ceiling. In production testing, the platform processed over 300 million fully enriched security events per hour -- every one of them geo-classified, rule-evaluated, and written to a self-contained analytics engine in real time. It tracked over 2 million concurrent sessions simultaneously. It did all of this on commodity server hardware that costs a fraction of what legacy security appliance vendors charge for comparable throughput.The security industry has spent years telling organizations to buy more tools. PacketViper 6.0 is the answer to that approach -- and it runs in a single box.A New Standard for PerformanceAt the core of PacketViper 6.0 is a redesigned Adaptive Control Engine (ACE) paired with the new Mirror Traffic Adaptive Controller (MTAC) -- delivering wire-speed enforcement, deep inspection, real-time analytics, and adaptive load management in one pipeline with no performance tradeoffs. Hot-path database operations per packet were reduced from 6 to 2, removing all database dependency from the enforcement path. Query performance over 170 billion stored events returns aggregate counts in under 100 milliseconds. Full dashboards load in 2-5 seconds under sustained load, down from 8-15 seconds per widget in the prior architecture.Moving Target Defense -- Fully AutonomousAttackers depend on one thing above all else: a target that holds still. PacketViper 6.0 takes that away completely. The redesigned Deception Strategy Manager introduces strategy-level auto-rotation across the full Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) framework -- continuously shifting deceptive surfaces and invalidating attacker reconnaissance around the clock without human intervention. In a recent engagement, a leading cybersecurity firm's red team exhausted their entire assigned IP space without reaching a single real asset. The moving target had already won before the attack began.Analytics Without Cloud DependencyThe AlertBox Intelligence Layer has been rebuilt as a fully self-contained analytics engine purpose-built for air-gapped and disconnected environments. This is not a reduced-capability offline mode -- it is the full platform. 170 billion events stored and queryable. Sub-100 millisecond aggregate queries. Real-time dashboards. Compliance reports. All on-premises, under the operator's control. OT Security That Does Not Touch OTPacketViper 6.0 sets a new standard for operational technology security without installing a single agent on a single device. The platform sits inline as a transparent bridge, passively building a complete asset inventory, modeling trusted communication relationships, and enforcing inline when anything deviates. Virtual Agent protection enforces CVE-specific compensating controls per asset, per firmware version -- without touching the protected device. Across critical infrastructure deployments, the platform has discovered thousands of OT assets operators did not know existed, with zero scanning and zero operational disruption. Protocol support includes Modbus, DNP3, BACnet, EtherNet/IP, S7COMM, and NTCIP. When an attacker physically breaches a remote field cabinet and connects directly to the network, the Remote Security Unit continues enforcing autonomously on the last known policy -- no connectivity required, no gap, no window.A Platform, Not a ProductVersion 6.0 ships with DNS intelligence, application visibility and control, live traffic mapping, continuous asset management, and compliance coverage across 21 frameworks and 258 controls -- automatically scored and audit-ready. With 52 active integrations including CrowdStrike, Cisco, Fortinet, and Dragos, PacketViper 6.0 does not replace existing investments. It makes them work harder. Dedicated capability announcements are planned throughout Q2 2026.The Economics Are Not SubtleDeployments sustaining 500,000+ connections per second run on commodity Xeon-class servers in the $5,000-$15,000 range. Comparable throughput from major network security appliance vendors carries a price tag of $60,000 to $350,000 before licensing. The redesigned pipeline delivers 4.6x throughput improvement over the prior architecture on the same hardware. For OT and edge deployments, the PV Edge DIN-rail fanless platform runs in field cabinets and industrial enclosures where rack hardware has never been an option."We have spent years listening to the people who actually run these networks -- not the analysts who write about them, but the engineers and operators who are responsible when something goes wrong," said Francesco Trama, Chief Executive Officer of PacketViper. "Version 6.0 is built from those conversations. Every capability in this release exists because someone in the field told us exactly what they needed and exactly what was missing from everything else they had tried. OT operators have been told for years that security requires agents on endpoints. We proved that is not true. PacketViper sits on the wire, watches every conversation those devices have, and enforces without touching them. That is not a compromise. That is the right answer."About PacketViperPacketViper is a preemptive cyber defense company built for the reality of converging IT and OT environments. The platform combines adaptive enforcement, automated moving target defense, air-gapped analytics, compliance intelligence, and OT-native asset protection into a unified architecture -- designed for the threats that are already inside your network and the ones that have not gotten there yet.For more information, visit www.packetviper.com Media Contact: press@packetviper.com

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