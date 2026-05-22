PacketViper Delivers Full Stack AMTD as the Industry’s Most Consequential Preemptive Defense

Attackers win when they can trust what they see. We make that trust expensive.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today outlined the operating reality of Full Stack AMTD: a coherent moving target defense that operates across the full stack and makes attacker preparation unreliable.Full Stack AMTD is the architecture that turns reconnaissance into a liability. It combines believable responses, variable rotation, immediate enforcement, and a growing network effect that pollutes attacker data over time. The result is simple. Attackers spend more time and gain less trust in what they see.Most security platforms still center on detection after contact. Full Stack AMTD centers on making the preparation phase expensive and unreliable. When probes hit the environment, they encounter responses that rotate, capture intent, and trigger enforcement without exposing real assets. As deployments scale, the accumulated effect degrades the tools and data attackers rely on.This approach builds directly on PacketViper’s established position in operational technology and critical infrastructure. The same principles that protect industrial control systems now apply consistently to enterprise environments with a lightweight endpoint presence that activates only where needed and continues to enforce locally when management connectivity is disrupted.PacketViper’s core mission remains preemptive inline defense for IT and OT. Full Stack AMTD extends that mission by making the defense harder to map and harder to repeat across both boundary and internal segments."Every probe that hits a rotating, coherent response costs them time and pollutes their information. That is the asymmetry we are building at scale.” said Francesco Trama.PacketViper has already validated the architecture against real-world tools in controlled testing. Production deployments continue to expand the same model.The company’s focus stays fixed on one outcome: stop what can be stopped before it reaches what matters. Full Stack AMTD is how that outcome scales against both known threats and unknown attack methods.About PacketViper:PacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments through Active Moving Target Defense. Its platform uses deceptive responders and coherent personas to detect intent early, enforce at the edge, and reduce the effectiveness of attacker reconnaissance. The company serves enterprise and critical infrastructure customers with a focus on operational resilience and minimal production impact.

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