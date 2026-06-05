Full Stack AMTD Maintains Zero Exfiltration in Contested Logistics Environment with Intermittent Connectivity

PacketViper invented Full Stack AMTD, the most comprehensive security capability available for IT and OT networks today. These results prove it works in contested logistics and DDIL environments.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today released results from a red team evaluation of its Full Stack AMTD platform operating at the tactical edge under contested logistics conditions. The test demonstrated effective containment despite high latency, packet loss, and extended link-down periods.Four independent runs of automated multi-vector adversary scripts were executed against the protected environment. All four runs were contained with zero exfiltration. Local decision-making handled all observed attack activity during disconnected periods. The system achieved a 95.4 percent reduction in analyst alerts while consuming less than 1.5 Kbps of control-plane bandwidth.AMTD rotation was tuned to a 10-to-15 minute interval to minimize chatter over constrained links. No agents were installed on any edge devices.The deployment mapped to DoD OT Zero Trust pillars and provided direct evidence for fourteen NIST 800-53 controls . Results support RMF packages for tactical and expeditionary systems.Full test documentation, configuration details, and control mappings are available upon request.About PacketViperPacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments through Full Stack AMTD. The platform operates agentless and provides coherent defensive personas across Layers 2 through 7. It is deployed at critical infrastructure sites and forward operating environments.

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