Full Stack AMTD Delivers Zero-Dwell Containment of Automated Attacks on Representative Military OT Environment

PacketViper invented Full Stack AMTD, the most comprehensive security capability for IT & OT networks. Proven to work at scale in representative military environments, it is meaningful and disruptive.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today released results from a controlled red team evaluation of its Full Stack AMTD platform protecting representative military installation critical infrastructure. The test validated zero successful attacks on production OT assets across power, water, fuel, and HVAC segments.Four independent runs of automated, multi-vector adversary scripts were executed against the protected environment. All four runs were neutralized. Unauthorized protocol commands were blocked inline in less than two milliseconds. Full network-wide isolation of attacking sources was completed in an average of four minutes and twelve seconds. Tool attribution and payload capture were achieved on every engagement.The deployment operated with a 99.0 percent reduction in analyst alerts and a zero percent false positive rate on legitimate traffic. No agents were installed on any OT assets.The test mapped directly to DoD OT Zero Trust guidance and provided direct evidence for fourteen NIST 800-53 controls. Results support both initial ATO efforts and continuous authorization objectives.Full test documentation, configuration snapshots, and control mappings are available upon request.About PacketViperPacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments through Full Stack AMTD. The platform operates agentless and provides coherent defensive personas across Layers 2 through 7. It is deployed at critical infrastructure sites and forward operating environments.

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