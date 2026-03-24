Berrien County, GA (March 23, 2026) – At the request of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, GBI agents are investigating the death of Mickey Dewayne Tuggle, age 47, of Nashville, Georgia.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, Tuggle was shot and killed along Hwy 76 in Berrien County, Georgia. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will complete an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Alapaha District Attorney’s office for review and potential prosecution.