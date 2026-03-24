Station Satcom and Globalsat Group Launch Station Satcom Americas, a Multi-Orbit Connectivity JV

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group, and Anshul Khanna Managing Director of Station Satcom Station Satcom, during the launch of Station Satcom Americas, a joint venture focused on multi-orbit connectivity solutions across the Americas.

New JV combines global satellite infrastructure, tech partnerships, and regional expertise to deliver next-gen hybrid connectivity for enterprise and mobility.

Through Station Satcom Americas, we are building a platform to deliver multi-orbit, hybrid connectivity solutions for enterprise and mobility customers in demanding environments.”
— J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO of Station Satcom Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Station Satcom and Globalsat Group today announced the launch of Station Satcom Americas (SSA), a new joint venture aimed at accelerating the deployment of next-generation multi-orbit satellite connectivity solutions across North, Central, and South America.
Headquartered in Florida, Station Satcom Americas will focus on delivering enterprise-grade satellite communications and hybrid connectivity services to industries that operate in remote or infrastructure-limited environments—including maritime, offshore energy, mining, and logistics.
The venture combines Station Satcom's global satellite infrastructure, relationships, and technology partnerships with Globalsat Group's more than than 25 years of experience delivering mission-critical connectivity solutions throughout the Americas. Both parent companies will remain independent organizations.

Anshul Khanna, Managing Director at Station Satcom, stated:
"The Americas represent one of the most dynamic growth regions for next-generation satellite connectivity. By partnering with Globalsat Group and establishing Station Satcom Americas, we are creating a strong regional platform to accelerate the deployment of advanced satellite solutions and better serve enterprise and mobility customers across a wide range of industries."

J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO of Station Satcom Americas, added:
"This partnership brings together highly complementary strengths. Station Satcom contributes global satellite infrastructure relationships and deep technical expertise, while Globalsat Group offers long-standing customer relationships and regional market reach throughout the Americas. Through Station Satcom Americas, we are building a platform capable of delivering multi-orbit, hybrid connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise and mobility customers operating in demanding environments."

About Station Satcom Americas
Station Satcom Americas is a joint venture between Station Satcom and Globalsat Group, established to accelerate the deployment of advanced multi-orbit satellite connectivity solutions across North, Central, and South America. Serving enterprise and mobility markets—including maritime, energy, mining, and logistics—the company is headquartered in Florida and led by J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO.

About Station Satcom
Station Satcom has been pioneering satellite connectivity since 1998, delivering seamless, secure, and high-performance communication solutions across industries including maritime, aviation, energy, and mining. Headquartered in India with offices in Singapore, Mumbai, and Delhi, the company operates 22 global warehouses and partners with leading satellite providers including Starlink, OneWeb, Iridium, and Inmarsat. Station Satcom specializes in connectivity, IT and cybersecurity, crew engagement, and operational technologies for organizations operating in remote and demanding environments. For more information, visit stationsatcom.com.

About Globalsat Group
Globalsat Group is a leading provider of satellite communications and connectivity solutions across the Americas, delivering mission-critical services to enterprise, government, and mobility markets since 1999. The company integrates technologies from multiple satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver multi-orbit and hybrid connectivity solutions designed to ensure reliable, secure, and resilient communications in remote and challenging environments.
With a strong regional presence and an extensive network of partners, Globalsat Group supports operations across North, Central, and South America, ensuring regulatory compliance, efficient logistics, and technical support throughout the region. For more information, visit globalsat.com.

Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
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Silvina Graziadio - Vice-President, Marketing
Globalsat Group
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Globalsat Group LLC
2424 North Federal Highway Suite 116
Boca Raton, Florida, 33431
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Globalsat Group is the industry-leading provider of mobile and fixed satellite services (MSS and FSS), delivering voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware across the Americas since 1999. The multinational organization offers satellite telecommunications solutions to thousands of clients through a flexible organizational structure, driven by extensive expertise in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, maritime, aviation, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs, and tourism. Most of our clients utilize these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure is at stake, in extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or cannot operate at all. At Globalsat Group, we believe in putting people first, building trust, and maintaining a customer-centric approach. We are committed to providing innovative solutions that enable high performance and deliver value to our clients. Our values guide everything we do, from developing cutting-edge technology to providing exceptional customer service. We believe that by prioritizing people and building trust, we can create a strong and supportive community that fosters growth and success, and our customer-centric approach drives us to understand our clients' needs and offer them personalized solutions that meet their unique requirements. Innovation is at the heart of our business. We constantly strive to develop new technologies and services that enhance the user experience and improve their ability to operate in remote and challenging environments, where our commitment to high performance drives us to deliver reliable and cost-effective services that exceed our clients' expectations. Globalsat Group has received several industry awards, including the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA). The company was named "Satellite Telecommunications Company of the Year in Latin America" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Through our subsidiary in Brazil, we have received the Great Place To Work distinction for five consecutive years, ranking among the top 150 companies in Brazil in 2022. At Globalsat, we are committed to leveraging satellite technology to address social and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development, as demonstrated by the recent MSUA Innovation in Satellite Mobility Award in the Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), and Impact category. As an industry leader in satellite communication solutions, Globalsat Group continues to innovate and provide reliable and cost-effective services to businesses and governments worldwide.

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