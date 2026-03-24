Station Satcom and Globalsat Group Launch Station Satcom Americas, a Multi-Orbit Connectivity JV

J. Alberto Palacios, CEO of Globalsat Group, and Anshul Khanna Managing Director of Station Satcom Station Satcom, during the launch of Station Satcom Americas, a joint venture focused on multi-orbit connectivity solutions across the Americas.

New JV combines global satellite infrastructure, tech partnerships, and regional expertise to deliver next-gen hybrid connectivity for enterprise and mobility.

Through Station Satcom Americas, we are building a platform to deliver multi-orbit, hybrid connectivity solutions for enterprise and mobility customers in demanding environments.” — J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO of Station Satcom Americas

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Station Satcom and Globalsat Group today announced the launch of Station Satcom Americas (SSA), a new joint venture aimed at accelerating the deployment of next-generation multi-orbit satellite connectivity solutions across North, Central, and South America.

Headquartered in Florida, Station Satcom Americas will focus on delivering enterprise-grade satellite communications and hybrid connectivity services to industries that operate in remote or infrastructure-limited environments—including maritime, offshore energy, mining, and logistics.

The venture combines Station Satcom's global satellite infrastructure, relationships, and technology partnerships with Globalsat Group's more than than 25 years of experience delivering mission-critical connectivity solutions throughout the Americas. Both parent companies will remain independent organizations.

Anshul Khanna, Managing Director at Station Satcom, stated:

"The Americas represent one of the most dynamic growth regions for next-generation satellite connectivity. By partnering with Globalsat Group and establishing Station Satcom Americas, we are creating a strong regional platform to accelerate the deployment of advanced satellite solutions and better serve enterprise and mobility customers across a wide range of industries."

J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO of Station Satcom Americas, added:

"This partnership brings together highly complementary strengths. Station Satcom contributes global satellite infrastructure relationships and deep technical expertise, while Globalsat Group offers long-standing customer relationships and regional market reach throughout the Americas. Through Station Satcom Americas, we are building a platform capable of delivering multi-orbit, hybrid connectivity solutions that meet the evolving needs of enterprise and mobility customers operating in demanding environments."

About Station Satcom Americas

Station Satcom Americas is a joint venture between Station Satcom and Globalsat Group, established to accelerate the deployment of advanced multi-orbit satellite connectivity solutions across North, Central, and South America. Serving enterprise and mobility markets—including maritime, energy, mining, and logistics—the company is headquartered in Florida and led by J. Alberto Palacios, Chairman and CEO.

About Station Satcom

Station Satcom has been pioneering satellite connectivity since 1998, delivering seamless, secure, and high-performance communication solutions across industries including maritime, aviation, energy, and mining. Headquartered in India with offices in Singapore, Mumbai, and Delhi, the company operates 22 global warehouses and partners with leading satellite providers including Starlink, OneWeb, Iridium, and Inmarsat. Station Satcom specializes in connectivity, IT and cybersecurity, crew engagement, and operational technologies for organizations operating in remote and demanding environments. For more information, visit stationsatcom.com.

About Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group is a leading provider of satellite communications and connectivity solutions across the Americas, delivering mission-critical services to enterprise, government, and mobility markets since 1999. The company integrates technologies from multiple satellite and terrestrial networks to deliver multi-orbit and hybrid connectivity solutions designed to ensure reliable, secure, and resilient communications in remote and challenging environments.

With a strong regional presence and an extensive network of partners, Globalsat Group supports operations across North, Central, and South America, ensuring regulatory compliance, efficient logistics, and technical support throughout the region. For more information, visit globalsat.com.



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