Rally dos Sertões 2025: Coverage team equipped with satellite connectivity and safety systems to capture stunning images

Sertões 2025: satellite-connected and heading home

With a route of over 3,000 km the off-road competition has the technological support of Globalsat Group and Viasat, a global leader in satellite communications.

It’s an honor to support Haroldo once again. We’ll ensure real-time coverage and team safety. In a journey like the Sertões rally, staying connected is key to quality coverage and protection.” — Flávio Franklin, General Director of Globalsat Brasil

PARANá, BRAZIL, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest off-road competition in the Americas has just concluded, and with it, an equally challenging mission: to capture every detail of the behind-the-scenes moments, landscapes, and social initiatives of Rally dos Sertões 2025 — even in the most remote areas without cellular coverage to capture every detail of the behind-the-scenes moments, landscapes, and social initiatives of the Rally dos Sertões 2025 — even in the most remote areas without cellular coverage. To achieve this, a specialized support team has been mobilized, led by photographer Haroldo Nogueira and equipped with satellite communication solutions provided by Globalsat Group and Viasat’s highly reliable L-band satellite network.

With over 45 years of experience and a record number of Sertões coverages, Nogueira returns to the competition with the project “Caminhos do Brasil & Sertões 2025,” which follows the full race route — until August 5 — through regions such as Goiânia (GO), Unaí (MG), Xique-Xique (BA), Petrolina (PE), and Praia do Francês (AL), returning to São Paulo via a different path. The journey presents geographic and logistical challenges: plateaus, narrow trails, plains, isolated coastal areas, and unpredictable conditions....

To ensure real-time connectivity, the team will use Viasat’s Go Anywhere Pro service, an industry leader for mobile satellite connectivity with reliable coverage that reaches even the most remote locations. The device enables photo and video transmission, GPS tracking, and mobile data connectivity — crucial for both the team's safety and the timely delivery of content.

“It’s an honor to support Haroldo once again on such a demanding mission. We’ll ensure not only real-time coverage of the expedition but also the team's safety at all times. In a journeys like the Sertões, staying connected is essential to ensure quality coverage and protect everyone involved,” says Flávio Franklin, General Manager of Globalsat Brazil.

Critical points such as Chapada dos Veadeiros, São Félix do Tocantins and Natividade (TO), the interior of Bahia and Alagoas are areas with no terrestrial communication infrastructure, where Globalsat Group and Viasat’s satellite support — along with its local technical team in Brazil — will be decisive for the success of the mission thanks to its agile operations, specialized service, and customized solutions.

In addition to covering the Sertões, Haroldo Nogueira has extensive experience in extreme expeditions. In 2024, he completed the journey to Everest Base Camp, also supported by Globalsat Group — an adventure that inspired his upcoming book “Two Dreams and a Mountain – Everest”, expected in 2026.

About Haroldo Nogueira

Haroldo Nogueira de Sá Junior is a professional photographer and videomaker with over 45 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked on advertising campaigns, in media outlets and publishing houses, and has published dozens of books. He founded his own studio and publishing company, recognized for the quality, authenticity, and variety of its imagery. Although he has worked in many fields, he has focused much of his career on the outdoor and off-road universe.

His goal is to turn photography into a way of capturing emotions, resilience, and the spirit of adventure. Haroldo holds a national and international record with 24 coverages of the Rally dos Sertões — an unmatched achievement. He also participated in the last edition of the Dakar Rally in Africa (2007) and covered three editions of the competition in South America. In 2014, he documented the Sweden Rally and set a world record for the highest mountain ascent by car in the Andes, in Sierra del Valadeiro, Argentina.

His expeditions have taken him through Alaska, the U.S., Patagonia, Atacama, and various extreme settings. In November 2024, he completed a solo expedition to Everest Base Camp — another milestone in his career. Currently, Haroldo is dedicated to innovating his style, supporting and documenting expeditions around the world. Wherever there’s dust, struggle, excitement, and challenge, his lens will be ready to capture the best of off-road adventures, both nationally and internationally.

About Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group is a leading provider of satellite connectivity solutions across the Americas, integrating emerging technologies such as Direct-to-Device (D2D) and satellite IoT to deliver personalized, resilient, and high-impact services. Since 1999, it has provided voice, data, M2M/IoT, software, and hardware services to critical sectors including energy, government, defense, mining, transportation, and agriculture.

With regional presence through affiliated offices in the U.S., Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Central America & the Caribbean, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Puerto Rico — as well as a solid network of distributors and strategic partners — Globalsat Group ensures regulatory compliance, efficient logistics, and technical support throughout Latin America and the United States.

In 2025, the company was recognized by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) with the Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution award during the Satellite Mobile Innovation Awards held in Washington, DC. This distinction adds to other accolades for its dedication to innovation and excellence, including recognition from Frost & Sullivan and the Great Place To Work certification awarded to its Brazil office.

Globalsat Brazil provides services to numerous clients in sectors such as railways, utilities, defense and government, mining, agriculture, oil & gas, NGOs, and tourism. Its solutions cover all MSS service areas — land, sea, and air. The company is recognized and awarded by railway clients, partners, and associations related to satellite solutions and critical communications worldwide.

Learn more at www.globalsat.com www.globalsat.com.br

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people’s lives anywhere they are - on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner.

Learn more at www.viasat.com.

