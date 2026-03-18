Globalsat Group signs agreement as authorized Amazon LEO reseller for enterprise connectivity in the Americas

Globalsat Group becomes authorized reseller of Amazon LEO J. Alberto Palacios, CEO and Founder of Globalsat Group

As an authorized Amazon LEO reseller, Globalsat Group will deliver LEO satellite connectivity to enterprise customers with mission-critical operations.

This agreement strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity for critical operations throughout the Americas.” — J. Alberto Palacios, CEO & Founder, Globalsat Group

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globalsat Group, a leading provider of satellite connectivity and communications solutions announced an agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network. Under the agreement, Globalsat Group will serve as an authorized reseller, bringing high-performance satellite internet to enterprise customers throughout the Americas.

The agreement combines Amazon's next-generation satellite technology with Globalsat Group's regional expertise, enabling reliable connectivity for businesses operating in remote locations across the region.

Amazon Leo is Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite network, designed to provide high-speed, low-latency broadband connectivity to customers beyond the reach of traditional networks. Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites Amazon Leo will serve residential, business, and government customers.

"This agreement with Amazon Leo represents a turning point for satellite connectivity in the markets we serve," said J. Alberto Palacios, CEO and Founder of Globalsat Group. "By combining next-generation satellite technology with our regional presence and operational experience, we can offer our customers solutions designed to deliver high performance, even in the most challenging environments."

Enterprise-grade connectivity for critical operations:

Amazon Leo is designed to meet the demanding performance, reliability, and security requirements of business customers worldwide. The system provides lower latency and higher bandwidth and broader coverage than traditional satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures. This also allows more predictable performance—critical for modern industrial operations in remote areas.

Customers will connect to the network using one of several compact, high-performance antennas: Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra. Leo Ultra is the most powerful model in the line, capable of delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps—capacity that supports demanding enterprise applications.

Serving key industries across the Americas:

Globalsat Group will offer Amazon Leo as part of its portfolio of connectivity and communications solutions, tailored to the sectors it has served across the region, including mining, maritime, agriculture, forestry, energy, oil & gas, and industrial operations.

The agreement will enable enterprise customers to reduce latency in critical applications, increase reliability at isolated or hard-to-reach sites where traditional networks are unavailable, improve operational continuity by using satellite connectivity as a primary or backup connection, scale operations efficiently without relying on costly infrastructure buildouts, and integrate connectivity within a single architecture that is centrally and securely managed.

"We're committed to connecting businesses in the region, regardless of their location," added Palacios. "This service will unlock new opportunities for companies requiring connectivity in challenging locations."

About Globalsat Group

Globalsat Group is a leading provider of satellite connectivity and communications solutions across the Americas. With more than 25 years of experience, the company serves critical operations in sectors including energy, mining, government, transportation, maritime, and agriculture. In 2025, the company was recognized by the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) with the Outstanding Leadership in Use of a Mobile Solution award.

For more information, visit www.globalsat.com

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