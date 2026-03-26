Deckard Technologies

Discover how Mount Pleasant boosted short-term rental compliance from 20% to 95% and set a national enforcement benchmark using Deckard's Rentalscape.

You need the best software you can get because that is your tool. You can't do anything without it.” — Jane Yager-Baumrind, Mount Pleasant - Short-Term Rental Coordinator

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As municipal governments across the United States approach the November short-term rental renewal season, many are reviewing their enforcement programs. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, has recently reported significant changes in its compliance metrics after overhauling its system.Over a four-year period, the coastal town increased its short-term rental compliance rate from an estimated 20 percent to between 95 and 100 percent. The municipality currently manages approximately 400 annual permit renewals utilizing a single coordinator and the Rentalscape platform developed by Deckard Technologies . Deckard Technologies designed Rentalscape to provide municipal governments with data, enforcement tools, and operational infrastructure for short-term rental management.Addressing the Compliance GapAs of early 2026, various cities are implementing permit caps, density restrictions, and primary-residence requirements to manage housing stock and zoning. A recurring challenge for municipalities is the gap between policy creation and active enforcement. Identifying operating properties and verifying their license status remains a primary administrative hurdle.Mount Pleasant operates a permit program capped at 400 short-term rental licenses annually. Previously relying on physical letters and guest reviews for operator identification, the town transitioned to a digitized and auditable program. Jane Yager-Baumrind, Mount Pleasant's Short-Term Rental Coordinator, states that specialized software has become a strict requirement for managing her daily operations and is essential for anyone working in municipal compliance.Deckard Technologies and Platform UpdatesAccording to Nick Del Pego, CEO of Deckard Technologies, the short-term rental software industry has historically focused primarily on property identification. Del Pego notes that Deckard shifted its investment toward the compliance aspect, utilizing AI capabilities to supply municipalities with actionable data intended to support formal enforcement actions.Ahead of the 2026 renewal season, Deckard Technologies updated Rentalscape with improved listing identification accuracy, automated permit workflows, expanded compliance tracking, and detailed audit trails designed to provide records for municipal proceedings.Moving Away from Manual TrackingFor municipalities managing compliance manually, Yager-Baumrind advises that conducting individual searches on booking platforms does not constitute comprehensive compliance tracking. She emphasizes that dedicated software tools are necessary for effective municipal enforcement and data management.About Deckard TechnologiesDeckard Technologies developed Rentalscape to provide municipal governments with data, enforcement tools, and operational infrastructure for short-term rental programs. Deckard works with jurisdictions across the United States and internationally. For more information, visit deckard.com.

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