Minister Siviwe Gwarube commemorates Human Rights Day

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, joins South Africans in commemorating Human Rights Day and honouring the sacrifices of all those who fought for freedom, dignity and equality in our country.

Human Rights Day marks the anniversary of the Sharpeville Massacre, when peaceful protesters stood against unjust laws and paid the ultimate price in the struggle for justice. Their courage helped lay the foundation for the constitutional democracy South Africans enjoy today.

Minister Gwarube said the commemoration is a reminder that the struggle for human rights did not end in 1994 but continues in the daily work of building a more just, equal and inclusive society. “Human Rights Day reminds us that the rights enshrined in our Constitution must be realised in the lived experience of every South African, especially our children,” the Minister said.

At the centre of this commitment is the right to basic education, which is guaranteed in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. The Minister emphasised that education remains one of the most powerful instruments for advancing equality, expanding opportunity and breaking cycles of poverty.

“Our education system carries the profound responsibility of preparing young South Africans with knowledge, skills and the values of dignity, respect, freedom and responsibility that underpin our democracy,” she said.

Minister Gwarube noted that significant progress has been made to improve access to education since the dawn of democracy but emphasised that the work of strengthening the quality of education must continue with urgency.

She reiterated that the Department of Basic Education remains focused on strengthening the foundations of learning through quality early childhood development, improved literacy and numeracy outcomes, safer and more functional school infrastructure, and stronger support for teachers, school leaders and school governing bodies.

“Ensuring that every child can read for meaning, learn in a safe and supportive environment, and access quality teaching is not only an educational priority; it is a human rights imperative,” said Minister Gwarube.

The Minister also encouraged schools across the country to use Human Rights Month to reflect on the values of the Constitution and to promote respect, tolerance, responsibility and active citizenship among learners.

“As we honour those who fought for our freedoms, we must recommit ourselves to building a society in which every child’s rights are protected and every learner has a fair opportunity to realise their full potential,” said Minister Gwarube.

Media enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

#GovZAUpdates