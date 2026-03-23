Governor Newsom announces appointments 3.23.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Mabelle Hueston, of Balboa Island, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Hueston has been President and Executive Director at Nihizaad Nizhoni since 2024. She was Assistant Director of the Native American Program at Dartmouth College from 2022 to 2023. Hueston was an Adjunct Faculty Member and Lecturer in American Indian Studies at California State University, Long Beach from 1993 to 2019, where she was a Student Life and Development Coordinator from 1993 to 1999. She was a Navajo Language Instructor at Torres Martinez Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) from 2009 to 2012. Hueston was a Navajo Language Instructor at Southern California Indian Center from 1993 to 2006. She is a Board Member of the Keres Children’s Learning Center and Member of Dartmouth College President’s Leadership Council, Dartmouth College Fund Committee, and Dartmouth Class of 1986 Compassio Committee. Hueston earned a Master of Education degree in Administration Planning and Social Policy from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Dartmouth College. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Hueston is a Democrat.

Dorene Dominguez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Dominguez has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Vanir Construction Management since 2004 and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Vanir Group of Companies since 1989. She is Chairwoman of The Dominguez Dream, a Trustee of Hesburgh Women of Impact at the University of Notre Dame, a Board Member of the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee at Douglas Emmet Inc., Board Member at kb Home, and Member of the Aspen Conexión Advisory Council. Dominguez earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Dominguez is a Republican.

Carl “Chip” Robertson, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. Robertson has been a Co-Managing Partner at Warland Investments Company since 2009. He was a Management Committee Member at Dax LLC from 2000 to 2014. Robertson was an Associate at Paul Hastings LLP from 1999 to 2001. He is a Member of the Board of Directors of the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, Jewish Vocational Services of Los Angeles, and the California Coalition for Public Higher Education, and Member of the Board of Visitors for the University of California, Los Angeles School of Education and Information Studies and Board of Advisors for the UC/CSU Collaborative for Neuroscience, Learning and Diversity. Robertson earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco, a Diploma in Business Studies from the London School of Economics, a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California, Berkeley. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Robertson is a Democrat.

John “Rusty” Areias, of Walnut Grove, has been appointed to the University of California Board of Regents. He has been a Partner at California Strategies since 2002. He was the Director at the California Department of Parks and Recreation from 1998 to 2001. Areias was an Assemblymember in the California State Assembly from 1982 to 1994. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Areias is a Democrat.

Janet Reilly, of San Francisco, has been reappointed to the University of California Board of Regents, where she has served since 2019. Reilly has been Co-Owner and Columnist for the San Francisco Examiner since 2020, Columnist for the Nob Hill Gazette since 2016, and Co-Founder and President of the Board of Directors for Clinic by the Bay since 2008. She was Director of The Presidio Trust from 2015 to 2018. Reilly was Director of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District from 2003 to 2015. She was Executive Producer and On-Air Television Host of The Mix with Janet Reilly at NBC Bay Area – KNTV from 2014 to 2015. Reilly was Director of Public Relations for Mervyn’s Department Stores from 1997 to 2001. Reilly was a District Representative for Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan from 1993 to 1995. She was an On-Air Television Reporter and Anchor at KGWN-TV from 1990 to 1992. Reilly is a Member of the Board of Directors of CommonSpirit Health Foundation and Advisory Board of the Leo T. McCarthy Center for Public Service and the Common Good at the University of San Francisco. She earned a Master of Science degree in Journalism from Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Reilly is a Democrat.

Gregory Sarris, of Sonoma, has been reappointed to the University of California Board of Regents, where he served since 2023. Sarris has been Chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria since 1996. He was the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Endowed Chair in Creative Writing and Native American Studies at Sonoma State University from 2005 to 2021. Sarris was a Professor of Creative Writing and Literature at Loyola Marymount University from 2001 to 2005. He was a Full Professor of English at the University of California, Los Angeles from 1989 to 2001. Sarris earned a Doctor of Education degree in Modern Thought and Literature and a Master of Arts degree in Creative Writing from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position requires Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sarris is a Democrat.

Andrea Evans, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Evans has been an Independent Consultant at Andrea Evans Consulting since 2022. She held multiple roles at Tipping Point Community from 2017 to 2022, including Director of the Chronic Homelessness Initiative and Senior Planner of the Chronic Homelessness Initiative. Evans was a Consultant for Immigrant Legal Services Network at NextGen America from 2017 to 2018. She was a Contract Attorney at Keker & Van Nest in 2016. Evans was Legal Director at the Center for Justice and Accountability from 2009 to 2012. She was San Francisco City Lead at The Savvy Source for Parents from 2005 to 2008. Evans was an Associate at Keker & Van Nest from 2002 to 2003. She was an Associate at Steptoe and Johnson LLP from 1994 to 2001. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Harvard Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Stanford University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Evans is a Democrat.

Kelly Dermody, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees. Dermody has been San Francisco Managing Partner since 2014, Chair of the Civil Rights and Social Justice Practice Group since 2022, and Partner since 1998, based in the San Francisco Office of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP. She previously had other roles at the San Francisco Office of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP from 1994 to 2021, including Chair of the Employment Practice and Associate. She was a Judicial Clerk to Chief Judge John T. Nixon at the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee from 1993 to 1994. Dermody earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Dermody is a Democrat.

Fauzi Hamadeh, of San Mateo, has been appointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors. Hamadeh has been a Student Life and Leadership Assistant at College of San Mateo in the San Mateo County Community College District since 2004. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hamadeh is a Democrat.

Joseph R. Williams, of Rialto, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where he has served since 2020. Williams has been Senior Director of Strategic Partnerships at Rialto Unified School District since 2021. He was Public Affairs Manager at Southern California Edison from 2019 to 2021. Williams held several positions at the County of San Bernardino from 2001 to 2007, including Offender Employment Services Specialist and Contracts Analyst. He is the Founder and Executive in Residence at Youth Action Project and a Vice President of the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees. Williams earned a Master of Arts degree in Social Impact from Claremont Lincoln University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Management from University of the Redlands. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Williams is a Democrat.

Cirian Villavicencio, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where he has served since 2024. Villavicencio has been a Professor and Co-Chair of the Political Science Department at San Joaquin Delta College since 2012. He was an Assistant Professor of Political Science at American River College and Folsom Lake College from 2007 to 2012. Villavicencio is a member of Asian Pacific Americans in Higher Education, the Faculty Association of California Community Colleges, and the San Joaquin Delta College Teachers Association. He earned a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Wyoming, a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and History from the University of California, Davis. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Villavicencio is a Democrat.

Tom S. Epstein, of Orinda, has been reappointed to the California Community Colleges Board of Governors, where he has served since 2014. Epstein was Vice President of Public Affairs at Blue Shield of California from 2001 to 2016. He was Vice President of Communications for Public Broadcasting Service from 1995 to 2001. Epstein was Special Assistant for Political Affairs in the Office of the President William J. Clinton from 1993 to 1995. He was Deputy Commissioner for Consumer Protection and Communications at the California Department of Insurance from 1991 to 1993. Epstein is a Member of the Coalition for Clean Air Board of Directors. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from University of Pennsylvania. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Epstein is a Democrat.