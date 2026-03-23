Crumbl Launches Limited-Edition Easter Bundl, Making Holiday Celebrations Sweeter and Simpler

Crumbl's Easter Bundl

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl Launches Limited-Edition Easter Bundl, Making Holiday Celebrations Sweeter and SimplerPROVO, UT — March 23, 2026 — Just in time for Easter, Crumbl is making it easier than ever to gather, celebrate, and indulge with the launch of its limited-edition Easter Bundl, available for preorder starting Monday, March 23.Designed with convenience and celebration in mind, the Easter Bundl is a festive, all-in-one dessert solution featuring preset assortments of Crumbl’s most popular spring flavors—perfect for sharing with family and friends. Customers can preorder their Bundl between March 23-28, and schedule pickup or delivery during the week of March 30-April 4.Everything You Need for Dessert—in One Festive BoxThe Easter Bundl is available in multiple sizes, including Large 6-Pack, Large 12-Pack, Mini 6-Pack, and Mini 12-Pack, and comes complete with:A pre-selected assortment of four fan-favorite flavors:- Carrot Cake- Easter Pink Sugar Cookie- Strawberries ‘n’ Cream Cookie- Spring M&M’SCookieExclusive Easter-themed packaging with a decorative stickerUnique holiday toppers on each dessert (excluding Carrot Cake)With its curated flavors and ready-to-serve presentation, the Easter Bundl takes the stress out of hosting while adding a festive touch to any celebration.Preorder Early, Celebrate EasilyThe Easter Bundl will also be available to purchase in-store March 30-April 4, while supplies last.With limited availability and high demand expected, customers are encouraged to preorder early to secure their Easter Bundl. The streamlined preorder process ensures desserts are ready exactly when needed—making it one of the easiest items to check off any Easter to-do list.Customers can place preorders through the Crumbl App or online at www.crumbl.com About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. With nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, Crumbl’s rotating menu offers both classic flavors every week, along with its signature rotating menu. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts and at crumbl.com.Media Contact:press@crumbl.com

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