Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Crumbl

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, Crumbl invites everyone to make every moment a little sweeter. Whether it’s a celebration with friends, a family tradition, a classroom exchange, or a thoughtful surprise for someone special, Crumbl is the dessert for every Valentine’s Day moment. Rooted in its mission to bring people together, Crumbl believes that these special moments are better when shared—especially over desserts everyone loves.From gifting to gathering, Crumbl makes Valentine’s Day easy and meaningful. Customers can plan ahead by preordering their favorite treats, taking one more thing off their to-do list. With convenient options for pickup, curbside, and delivery, Crumbl helps hosts, planners, and last-minute gifters focus on what matters most: enjoying time together.This year’s Valentine’s Day menu features the debut of Crumbl’s first-ever heart-shaped dessert, the Strawberry Heart Cake. Available for a limited time beginning February 9 while supplies last, the Strawberry Heart Cake is made for sharing and designed to make Valentine’s Day celebrations feel extra special. Select orders will also be available in the festive Valentine’s Day Box, while supplies last.For easy, thoughtful gifting, Crumbl Valentines offer a sweet twist on a classic Valentine. Each card includes a free treat voucher—perfect for classmates, teachers, coworkers, friends, and loved ones. Crumbl Valentines are available now through February 14, while supplies last.No matter how you celebrate, Crumbl is there to make every moment exceptional—one shared dessert at a time.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. With nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico, Crumbl’s rotating menu offers both classic flavors every week along with its signature rotating menu. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts and at crumbl.com

