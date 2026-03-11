Happy Pi Day! Crumbl Brings a One-Day Bonus Pie Flavor to Every Store on 3.14

Cookie Dough Pie Key Lime Pie Raspberry Cream Pie North Carolina Lemon Pie French Silk Pie

PROVO, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Pi Day, Crumbl is adding something extra to the menu. On Saturday, March 14 (3.14), every Crumbl location will feature a surprise bonus pie flavor, available for one day only.The twist? Each Crumbl store will feature a pie flavor of its choice, giving customers a reason to stop by and discover what their local shop is serving.Customers can expect a fun mix of possibilities for the bonus pie flavor, from tangy Key Lime Pie and decadent Raspberry Cream Pie, to rich French Silk, zesty Lemon Pie, or a fudgy Brookie Pie. Each store will feature its own surprise, making Pi Day a delicious adventure to see which flavor lands at your local Crumbl on 3.14.While the big reveal happens on Pi Day itself, the celebration is all week long. Customers can get into the Pi Day spirit with a Cookie Dough Pie, a brown sugar and graham pie crust nestling a cookie dough-packed brown sugar cream cheese filling, topped with fresh whipped cream, more cookie dough pieces, and mini chocolate chips.“Pi Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate pie in a fun way,” said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and co-founder of Crumbl. “We can’t wait for guests to try our bonus pie flavors across stores this Saturday.”Customers can check the Secret Menu in the Crumbl App to see which bonus pie flavor their location is serving.For more information or to find a location near you, visit crumbl.com or the Crumbl App.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has grown to nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Crumbl is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring both classic favorites and limited-time specialty flavors. Weekly flavor lineups are released every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media channels and at crumbl.com

