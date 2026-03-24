TermScout Introduces Certify Profile to Give Procurement a Structured Vendor Context

See cumulative contract signals across a vendor’s agreements, not one contract at a time.

Contract-based vendor profiles help procurement understand vendor risk posture and market alignment across agreements.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As procurement teams take on broader responsibility for vendor risk, compliance, and operational speed, many organizations still lack a consistent way to understand vendor posture across contracts. According to TermScout, the issue is not access to agreements. The issue is the absence of a structured, contract-based view that allows procurement to evaluate vendors consistently across agreements and over time.As procurement organizations shift from contract processing to vendor governance, the need for a consistent vendor context has become more urgent. Teams are expected to move faster while maintaining clear accountability for contractual risk, yet many still rely on contract-by-contract reviews that make consistent vendor evaluation difficult.Across commercial agreements analyzed through Certify™, TermScout has observed a consistent pattern. Procurement teams are often forced to evaluate vendors one contract at a time, without a reliable way to understand cumulative risk posture, contract structure, or alignment with market norms. The result is fragmented decision-making, inconsistent escalation, and difficulty explaining why one vendor moves forward quickly while another stalls.TermScout has also observed that vendors often operate under multiple agreement versions with materially different terms across customers. Without a structured vendor view, procurement teams often lack visibility into how those agreements compare or whether contractual risk is increasing, decreasing, or remaining consistent over time.“Procurement teams are increasingly expected to govern vendors, not simply process contracts,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Product at TermScout. “In customer conversations, the pattern is consistent: teams can find contracts, but they cannot easily reconstruct vendor context across agreements. That slows decisions, creates inconsistent escalation, and makes governance harder than it should be.”TermScout addresses this gap with Certify Profile , a contract-based vendor profile built directly from agreement terms. Certify Profile aggregates contract signals across one or more agreements to provide a structured view of vendor risk posture, contract structure, and alignment with market norms. Instead of relying on ad hoc review or institutional memory, procurement teams gain a durable view of vendor contract posture grounded in the agreements themselves.Certify Profile helps teams evaluate signals such as liability allocation, indemnification structure, and termination rights across a vendor’s agreements, allowing procurement to understand contractual posture without reviewing each agreement individually. “Certify Profile gives procurement teams a reliable way to understand vendor contract posture across agreements, so they can make faster, more consistent decisions,” Lasley added.By treating contracts as structured data rather than static documents, Certify Profile allows procurement teams to operate with greater consistency and confidence. Vendors whose agreements align with market norms can be evaluated more efficiently, while vendors introducing meaningful contractual risk can be identified earlier.“Vendor relationships are governed in contracts long before they are visible in dashboards,” said Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout. “Certify Profile reflects our view that procurement needs more than contract access. It needs contract intelligence. When organizations can understand vendor posture across agreements, they can make faster decisions without lowering their standards.”TermScout’s contract intelligence platform helps procurement evaluate vendors across the contract lifecycle. Certify Triage helps teams assess incoming agreements and determine the appropriate level of review. Certify Profile provides a structured view of vendor contract posture grounded in agreement terms. Certify Monitor helps organizations detect meaningful changes in contractual posture after approval, supporting ongoing governance without full re-review.With Certify Profile, TermScout continues its focus on delivering contract intelligence for modern procurement. Procurement teams gain a defensible foundation for vendor decisions, legal teams gain clearer prioritization, and the business gains the ability to move faster with confidence.About TermScoutTermScout is a contract intelligence and certification platform that helps modern businesses accelerate decisions, reduce risk, and build trust in agreements by independently analyzing and verifying contract terms against market standards.For more information, visit www.termscout.com

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