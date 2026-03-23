Royalton Barracks / DUI-Refusal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B2001387

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Colin Connery

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 @ approximately 1208 hours

STREET/ROAD/INTERSTATE: I-89 mm 5, near exit 1

TOWN: Hartford

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Anatoly Kishinevski

AGE: 41

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT

OFFENSE(S): DUI REFUSAL

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: 940

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State – Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on I-89 north near Exit 1, town of Hartford. Troopers determined the operator, identified as Anatoly Kishinevski, age 41 of Hartford, VT, had operated a motor vehicle on I-89 and crashed. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Kishinevski was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below date/time.

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal

COURT DATE/TIME: 4-7-26