Royalton Barracks / DUI-Refusal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B2001387
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Colin Connery
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 @ approximately 1208 hours
STREET/ROAD/INTERSTATE: I-89 mm 5, near exit 1
TOWN: Hartford
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Anatoly Kishinevski
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, VT
OFFENSE(S): DUI REFUSAL
VEHICLE YEAR: 1994
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: 940
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State – Royalton Barracks were dispatched to the report of a single motor vehicle crash on I-89 north near Exit 1, town of Hartford. Troopers determined the operator, identified as Anatoly Kishinevski, age 41 of Hartford, VT, had operated a motor vehicle on I-89 and crashed. While on scene, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Kishinevski was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in court at the below date/time.
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Windsor County Superior Court - Criminal
COURT DATE/TIME: 4-7-26
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