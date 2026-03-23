Shaftsbury Barracks / Head-On Collision Involving Bus

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 26B3001140

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 | 0642 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 313 East

TOWN: Arlington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Warm Brook Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Frank C. Carter

AGE: 48

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2025

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: E-450 Forest River Bus Champion

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: 5 Passengers with Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joy B. Douglas

AGE: 58

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor Injuries

HOSPITAL: SVMC

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On March 23, 2026, at approximately 0642 hours Troopers were notified of a head on collision between a Subaru Outback and a Green Mountain Express bus carrying 15 passengers along Vermont Route 313 at the intersection with Warm Brook Road. The roadway was shut down to allow for emergency medical services from Arlington Rescue Squad, Northshire Rescue Squad, Bennington Rescue Squad, and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad to provide medical attention to injured passengers on scene. In total 6 individuals were transported to SVMC, while teams from the Arlington Fire Department, Vermont DMV Police, and Vermont State Police worked on securing the scene and conduct an investigation. Teams remained on scene until both motor vehicles could be removed from the roadway and traffic could be reopened.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint DLT T23 VSA 1038

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

COURT ACTION: NO

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421