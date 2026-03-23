Shaftsbury Barracks / Head-On Collision Involving Bus
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B3001140
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Michael Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/23/2026 | 0642 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 313 East
TOWN: Arlington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Warm Brook Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Frank C. Carter
AGE: 48
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2025
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: E-450 Forest River Bus Champion
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: 5 Passengers with Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC)
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joy B. Douglas
AGE: 58
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eagle Bridge, NY
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor Injuries
HOSPITAL: SVMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On March 23, 2026, at approximately 0642 hours Troopers were notified of a head on collision between a Subaru Outback and a Green Mountain Express bus carrying 15 passengers along Vermont Route 313 at the intersection with Warm Brook Road. The roadway was shut down to allow for emergency medical services from Arlington Rescue Squad, Northshire Rescue Squad, Bennington Rescue Squad, and Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad to provide medical attention to injured passengers on scene. In total 6 individuals were transported to SVMC, while teams from the Arlington Fire Department, Vermont DMV Police, and Vermont State Police worked on securing the scene and conduct an investigation. Teams remained on scene until both motor vehicles could be removed from the roadway and traffic could be reopened.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint DLT T23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
COURT ACTION: NO
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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Trooper Michael Arel
Vermont State Police
“B” Troop – Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
(802) 442-5421
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