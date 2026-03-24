CloudCover Unveils Cyber‑Data Insurance for Regulated Tokenized Securities Markets

Tokenization doesn’t just digitize assets, it financially exposes cyber risk” — Stephen Cardot, CEO of CloudCover

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As regulators worldwide move to enable tokenized securities settlement within traditional capital markets, CloudCover today announced that its C3C ™ platform is uniquely positioned to insure the emerging digital‑market infrastructure itself—not just defend it.Unlike conventional cybersecurity tools that stop at detection or compliance, C3C integrates cyber‑data insurance directly into live market operations, transforming operational cyber risk into a measurable, insurable financial exposure.The push to tokenize securities settlement is forcing markets to confront an uncomfortable shift: cyber risk is no longer simply an IT concern, but a balance‑sheet exposure. As regulators permit blockchain rails to enter the core plumbing of equity markets, failures in foundational internet trust controls—such as certificate integrity, domain governance, and authentication—can translate directly into settlement disruption and financial loss.With tokenized securities now settling on blockchain‑based infrastructure, the impact of cyber events moves from hypothetical to systemic, exposing a gap in how markets traditionally price, insure, and govern operational failure just as tokenization transitions from experiment to infrastructure. CloudCover asserts this gap requires a new risk model, addressed through its patented incremental underwriting approach, which continuously scores real‑time operational behavior and attaches dynamically priced insurance coverage to digital workflows before failures can propagate.“Now that tokenized securities are settling on blockchain rails, a cyber event isn’t an IT problem anymore — it becomes a systemic risk to the financial system.” said Jeremiah Ginn, CInO of CloudCover.C3C combines quantum‑resistant cryptography, real‑time risk telemetry, tamper‑evident audit records, and patented incremental data insurance, creating a new category of insured digital market infrastructure. As tokenized markets scale globally, CloudCover believes cyber‑data insurance will become a foundational requirement for long‑term market stability.“Tokenization doesn’t just digitize assets, it financially exposes cyber risk,” said Stephen Cardot, CEO of CloudCover. “C3C is the first platform built to insure that risk at machine speed.” Cardot added. “Our role is to help ensure regulated markets adopt these technologies without compromising stability, oversight, or trust.”About CloudCoverCloudCover is a cybersecurity and digital risk governance company focused on securing AI‑native and blockchain‑enabled systems used in regulated and critical environments. Its C3C™ platform combines AI‑driven threat detection, real‑time operational security, quantum‑resistant cryptography, and tamper‑evident assurance. The platform embeds cyber‑data insurance directly into live digital operations, allowing cyber risk to be measured and managed continuously. CloudCover operates across enterprise, financial‑market, defense, and sovereign infrastructure contexts. For more information, visit www.cloudcover.cc

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