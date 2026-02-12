NSMICO and CloudCover Forge Strategic Alliance to Advance Scalable Cybersecurity Across the Middle East and Africa

NSMICO and CloudCover Forge Strategic Alliance to Target MEA’s $50B Cyber Market Amid Rising Modernization and Secure Digital Risk Needs.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Najad Shield Military Industries Holding Co. (“NSMICO”) and CloudCoverannounced a formal partnership to evaluate, demonstrate, and deploy advanced defense, cybersecurity, and critical-infrastructure technologies across the Middle East and Africa. The collaboration will support strategic national initiatives focused on digital sovereignty, defense resilience, and secure quantifiable risk management modernization at scale.NSMICO StatementAbdulmalik Tariq Al-Qahtani Chairman of the Board Najad Shield Military Industries Holding Co. “We are a leading company in the supply and manufacturing of military and security products in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing to Vision 2030 through innovation and global partnerships. Our collaboration with CloudCover aligns with our mission to advance national capabilities through world-class technology.”CloudCover StatementStephen Cardot CEO “CloudCoveris transforming cybersecurity and cyberinsurance by unifying AI-powered threat detection, real-time cyber security, and embedded cyber insurance into a single platform. CloudCover transforms data in motion, making it secure and auditable from transmission to receipt, something the defense and technology sectors have never had before. Our partnership with NSMICO represents an opportunity to bring next-generation cybersecurity and integrity verification to some of the most strategically important environments in the world.”About Najad Shield Military Industries Holding Co. (NSMICO)NSMICO specializes in the supply, manufacturing, and integration of military and security products. The company supports national industrial development, technology localization, and the adoption of advanced defense innovations in alignment with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.About CloudCoverCloudCoverunifies AI-powered threat detection, real-time cybersecurity, and embedded cyber insurance into one platform. By transforming security into a dynamic, insured risk-control system, CloudCover prevents breaches, anticipates threats, and provides instant, insurable protection for data, cloud environments, and mobility systems. The platform is engineered to underwrite billions of micro-policies per second—delivering scalable, automated security across global industries. Learn more: cloudcover.cc

