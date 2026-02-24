CloudCover Announces C3C 3.0, Claiming a Moat No Competitor Can Replicate in the Autonomous AI Era

Delivering the first cyber-risk governance infrastructure built for the velocity, autonomy, and risk of the agentic AI era.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudCover today made its most definitive industry statement in the autonomous AI era: the traditional cybersecurity stack has reached its breaking point. The launch of C3C Platform 3.0 introduces a new category, real‑time cyber‑risk governance for autonomous AI, built to replace traditional security tools that can no longer keep up with the velocity and autonomy of machine‑driven decision‑making.”“Anyone still selling static cybersecurity software is selling an ‘on‑life‑support’ product,” said Stephen Cardot, CEO of CloudCover. “AI can copy their entire codebase by Monday. What it cannot copy is our insurance‑grade data‑risk engine, real‑time incremental underwriting or the insured financial guarantee we can attach to every data packet. C3C isn’t competing with the market, it’s replacing it.CloudCover is creating a new kind of “cyber safety moat” by linking its security system directly with data‑insurance underwriting. C3C adds small insurance (policy) protections to each data flow, instantly verifying and covering risk activity in real time.Most cybersecurity tools don’t know which threats lead to real financial loss. C3C does. Its system continuously learns from actual claims data, meaning it gets smarter with every customer and every prevented incident.C3C 3.0: Key Differentiators• Packet‑level risk measurement across every ingress and egress stream, enabling precise real‑time scoring of data in motion.• Autonomous mitigation through automated firewall ACL updates, instantly restricting or blocking high‑risk activity without human intervention.• Action‑level audit-ability for all AI‑initiated behaviors, ensuring provable oversight.• High‑speed policy integrity across physical, virtual, and cloud environments.“Our quantum‑resistant C3C flywheel cannot be compromised, copied, or reverse‑engineered,” Cardot said. “Vendors shouting ‘AI‑powered security’ without financial proof are already obsolete.”CloudCover predicts that the first major enterprise failure of the agentic AI era will come not from attackers but from AI systems acting without oversight. “C3C is the governor,” Cardot said. “Governance, not detection nor defense is where the next trillion‑dollar market is forming. Those who don’t see it will be left behind. CloudCover is emerging as the defining risk control / risk transfer layer of the agentic era.”About CloudCoverCloudCoverunifies AI‑driven threat detection, real‑time security, and embedded cyber insurance in one autonomous platform. Built to operate at millisecond speed and underwrite billions of micro‑policies per second, CloudCover delivers continuously insured and continuously governed AI‑driven operations for enterprises, defense systems, and national infrastructure. cloudcover.cc

