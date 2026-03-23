West Berkshire hits record recycling highs

Thanks to the fantastic efforts of our residents, West Berkshire is celebrating some of its best recycling results ever, following to move to three weekly black bin collections back in September 2025.

Our provisional recycling rate for 2025/26 stands at 55% - the highest our district has ever achieved.

And the progress doesn't stop there. Comparing the most recent reporting period with the same time last year shows just how much of a difference residents are making:

Black bin waste has dropped by 1,049 tonnes. That's a huge 15% reduction. That means far less waste ending up in landfill or energy‑from‑waste facilities.

Dry recycling is up by 199 tonnes (6%), showing that more materials are being sorted at home and given a new lease of life.

Food waste recycling has surged by 22%, with 260 extra tonnes collected and transformed into soil conditioner instead of going landfill.

Fly‑tipping has not increased and has instead shown a small decrease.

Financial performance is extremely positive. The service is expected to exceed its £150k savings target. While final figures are still being confirmed, savings for 2025/26 are estimated to be around £280k after implementation costs and expected to rise to approximately £488k in 2026/27.

Cllr Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said:

"These figures reflect the excellent efforts of residents in adapting to the changes, and we thank them for working with us. Moving to three-weekly black bin collections was a significant change, as we have all had to adapt our behaviour when it comes to waste and recycling, which does take time to accept. But we're seeing less waste in black bins, more recycling and food waste being collected, and strong financial performance for the service. While there is still more to do, these results show we're moving in the right direction, and I'd like to thank everyone across West Berkshire for playing their part."

Every rinsed can, every separated plastic pot and every caddy of food scraps is helping West Berkshire to recycle even more!

Read more in our report that will be presented at the Scrutiny Committee on 17 March here: Resources and Place Scrutiny Committee.