New investments in walking, wheeling and cycling to support healthier travel choices

West Berkshire Council is continuing to invest in walking, wheeling and cycling to make it easier for residents to choose active ways to travel, particularly for shorter local journeys.

The investment supports the Council's Local Transport Plan 4, which aims to increase the number of everyday journeys made by walking, wheeling or cycling. The long-term plan includes an objective to increase the share of trips in Newbury and Thatcham made by active travel, from around 35 percent to 50 percent. This would support healthier lifestyles, reduce traffic and help tackle the climate and ecological emergency.

Recent improvements delivered across the district include a new shared‑use path and crossing near Francis Baily School in Thatcham, new cycle parking at Cotswold Sports Centre in Tilehurst, and the first stage of the Eling Way extension through Hermitage. New glazing has also been installed at bike shelters outside Newbury Library, alongside additional cycle parking at The Lambourn Centre and Shaw House.

Looking ahead to 2026-27, the Council expects to invest up to £1.8 million in further active travel schemes.

Planned projects include:

New cycle shelter in Hungerford, in conjunction with Hungerford Town Council

Footway and crossing improvements in Priors Court Road, Hermitage

Direction signing, markings and tactile paving in the Northcroft Lane and Turnpike areas, Newbury

Highway-side works associated with the Mortimer-Burghfield multi-user path

Active travel route improvements in south-east Thatcham

The schemes are being delivered using a range of external funding sources, including the Rural England Prosperity Fund, the Government's Active Travel Fund and developer contributions, helping the Council to invest in active travel while making best use of available funding.

Councillor Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for Environment, said:

"Making it easier and safer for people to walk, wheel or cycle for everyday journeys is a really important part of improving quality of life in West Berkshire. These schemes help people stay active, cut down on traffic and reduce carbon emissions, while also making our towns and villages more pleasant places to live. "By continuing to invest in active travel, we are giving residents more choice in how they get around and supporting a healthier, more sustainable future for our communities."

Encouraging and enabling active travel supports the Council Strategy priority of tackling the climate and ecological emergency, while offering many residents a practical alternative for shorter-distance journeys.