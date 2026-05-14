Residents invited to help shape new Adult Social Care Strategy

Our Adult Social Care Strategy guides how we support the people relying on these essential services

West Berkshire Council is inviting residents, staff and partner organisations to take part in a consultation on its draft Adult Social Care Strategy for 2026 to 2030.

The consultation began on Monday, 11 May.

The draft strategy sets out the council's priorities to support adults who rely on care and support services, and aims to give residents, staff and partners a clear understanding of the work planned for the coming years.

This Strategy builds on the previous 2022 to 2026 strategy and reflects current legal responsibilities, planned service developments and performance data. The council now wants feedback from residents and users to help refine and strengthen the final version.

Councillor Patrick Clark, West Berkshire's Executive Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

"Our Adult Social Care Strategy guides how we support the people relying on these essential services. We want the final strategy to reflect the priorities of these people - they know the system best. Getting residents who use our services, their families and carers, and the organisations we work closely with to take part in this consultation, will help us shape a strategy that supports people to live well in West Berkshire."

The consultation is open until Monday, 22 June and takes around 15 minutes to complete. Conversations will also take place with representative groups and organisations, including the Learning Disability Partnership Board, Autism Partnership Board and the Locality Integration Board.

You can take part in the survey here