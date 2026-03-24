VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Labrador Retriever Return to Play after Multiple Injuries

Sunny

Sunny, a Labrador retriever, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for multiple orthopedic injuries.

We are so glad we have stem cells banked for Sunny for his lifetime” — Sunny's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunny, a happy-go-lucky and energetic Labrador retriever experienced a series of injuries that affected his mobility. Initially, Sunny partially tore his cruciate ligament in his knee. He was also diagnosed with luxating patellas (kneecaps) in both knees. His veterinarian, Dr. Kim Carlson of Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care, recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with TPLO surgery on both knees.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to treat orthopedic conditions. Stem cells are regenerative cells capable of differentiating into various tissue types, alleviating pain and inflammation, restoring range of motion, and promoting the regeneration of damaged tissues. When combined with surgery, stem cells can accelerate healing, minimize scar tissue formation, and potentially slow the progression of arthritis. This can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an overall improvement in quality of life.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Carlson collected a sample of fat tissue from Sunny’s abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was then shipped to the VetStem laboratory, where technicians processed it to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells. Several doses of Sunny’s stem cells were prepared and shipped back to Dr. Carlson for injection. Approximately 48 hours after the initial fat collection, Sunny received stem cell injections in both knees and an intravenous dose. Dr. Carlson and Sunny’s owner also elected to treat his hips and elbows as a preventative measure. In pets predisposed to arthritis, this type of proactive approach may help delay the development of the disease. Sunny’s remaining cells were cryopreserved for potential future use.

According to Sunny’s owner, whose other dog, Lucky, was previously successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy for elbow dysplasia, “Sunny recovered in record time.” In addition to his orthopedic treatments, Sunny later developed a chronic wound that proved slow to heal despite conventional care. Dr. Carlson utilized Sunny’s stored stem cells as part of the treatment plan, and the wound responded well, ultimately healing after other therapies had provided limited improvement.

Unfortunately, as active dogs tend to do, Sunny also went on to injure his right rear iliopsoas. The iliopsoas is a group of muscles that function to externally rotate and flex the hip joint, similar to the hip flexor in people. Additionally, Sunny was experiencing some pain in his knees as a result of the hardware placed during his TPLO surgeries.

His owners opted to remove the hardware from Sunny’s knees, however his muscle injury continued to affect his mobility and quality of life. His owner stated, “Sunny was still not back to his normal self, and as a 2.5-year-old puppy with such a hyper, happy personality it was sad to see him still struggling with his right back leg. He also could no longer go swimming because even with a life jacket, the motion was too hard on his groin and would cause him to limp for a few days. As a Labrador, swimming is Sunny's whole life, and there is nothing he enjoys more. It was heartbreaking to have to keep him out of the water and off the beach.”

Sunny underwent laser therapy and other treatments for the injury, which provided little improvement. Dr. Carlson once again recommended treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy using Sunny’s banked stem cells. After this round of stem cell therapy, Sunny experienced immense improvement. His owner stated, “I was skeptical, but literally within a week of the treatment, he was walking without shuffling, and a few weeks later, he was jumping around and playing like a puppy again, running full speed! I almost could not believe it!”

Finally, Sunny was able to return to playing and being the active dog his owners knew him to be. His owner stated, “After all he had been through and the multiple surgeries, we just wanted him to be able to be the happy, healthy puppy he is, now at the young age of 3. In a few more weeks he should be able to start swimming again and we cannot wait to see that happy face he gets when he does a cannonball dive into the water! We are so glad we have stem cells banked for Sunny for his lifetime, since we have already used them several times in three years. This crazy dog will no doubt injure something else in his lifetime, and we are grateful to have stem cells as an option.”

Orthopedic injuries and degenerative joint conditions are common in active dogs and can significantly impact mobility and quality of life. While surgical intervention and other therapies often address the primary injury, many pets will go on to develop arthritis. VetStem Cell Therapy offers veterinarians and pet owners an additional tool to support healing by helping to reduce inflammation, improve comfort, and promote the repair of damaged tissues. As Sunny’s case demonstrates, the ability to bank stem cells for future use can be especially valuable for young, active dogs who may face additional orthopedic challenges over their lifetime.

Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

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