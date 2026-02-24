VetStem Cell Therapy Helps Dog Recover from Two Cruciate Ligament Tears

Mr. Pickles

Mr. Pickles, a boxer, received VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for torn cruciate ligaments.

This helped expedite Mr. Pickles’ healing and now down the road we have the cells stored.” — Mr. Pickles' Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Pickles, a boxer, was approximately four years old when he suffered an injury to his right rear leg. His veterinarian diagnosed him with a complete cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. According to his owner, both his mobility and quality of life were greatly affected. His veterinarian, Dr. Amie Csiszer of Oregon Veterinary Referral Associates, recommended surgery to repair the ligament in conjunction with VetStem Cell Therapy.

VetStem Cell Therapy has been successfully used in thousands of animals to treat orthopedic conditions. Stem cells are regenerative cells capable of differentiating into various tissue types, alleviating pain and inflammation, restoring range of motion, and promoting the regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues. When combined with surgery, stem cells can accelerate healing, minimize scar tissue formation, and potentially slow the progression of arthritis. This can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an overall improvement in quality of life.

To begin the VetStem process, Dr. Csiszer collected a sample of fat tissue from Mr. Pickles’ abdomen during a minimally invasive anesthetic procedure. The fat was shipped to the VetStem laboratory where technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. Two doses of Mr. Pickles’ stem cells were prepared and shipped to Dr. Csiszer for injection into his affected knee along with an intravenous injection. The rest of Mr. Pickles’ cells were put into cryopreservation for potential future use.

According to his owner, VetStem Cell Therapy helped Mr. Pickles heal quickly after his first surgery. Unfortunately, just a few months after his initial surgery and stem cell treatment, Mr. Pickles tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee and once again required surgery. This time, his owners were prepared. Because Mr. Pickles’ stem cells had been cryopreserved, his veterinarian was able to simply request a dose from his stem cell bank and treat him promptly, without the need for a second fat collection procedure. His owner stated, “This helped expedite Mr. Pickles’ healing and now down the road we have the cells stored. Very thankful for this service to support his well being.”

Cruciate ligament rupture is one of the most common causes of hind limb lameness, pain, and progressive knee arthritis in dogs. Additionally, the American College of Veterinary Surgeons reports that 40–60% of dogs who rupture one cruciate ligament will go on to injure the other, as happened with Mr. Pickles. While surgery helps stabilize the injured joint, it cannot fully restore normal anatomy or function, and all dogs will develop some degree of arthritis following this injury. When used in conjunction with surgery, VetStem Cell Therapy may help support healing and reduce the severity of arthritis over time.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 20+ years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.



