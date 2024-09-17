Labrador Retriever “Finally Able to Just Be a Puppy” After VetStem Cell Therapy for Elbow Dysplasia

Lucky

Lucky, a Labrador retriever puppy, was successfully treated with VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery for elbow dysplasia.

After the surgery and stem cell therapy, right away you could tell the major source of pain was gone” — Lucky's Owner

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucky, a chocolate Labrador retriever, was just six months old when he began experiencing limping, lameness, and increasing difficulty getting up from lying down. His veterinarian diagnosed him with elbow dysplasia and broken bone fragments in his elbows as a result of fragmented coronoid process, or FCP.

FCP is one of the main diseases associated with elbow dysplasia. It is a developmental defect of the two small bony protrusions on the end of the ulna, known as the coronoid processes, within the elbow joint. In this condition, one of the bony protrusions develops a fissure or crack and separates from the ulna. FCP may result in instability and pain as well as decreased mobility and swelling.

The treatment of choice for FCP is surgical removal of the bone fragments and any abnormal cartilage. This procedure can be performed arthroscopically by an orthopedic surgeon, which results in a smaller incision and less damage to the supporting elbow structures. In all cases however, regardless of surgical repair, the patient will develop some degree of arthritis.

Fortunately for Lucky, his veterinarian at Lenity Vet Specialists and Emergency Care recommended arthroscopy in addition to treatment with VetStem Cell Therapy. Stem cells are regenerative cells that can differentiate into many tissue types and have demonstrated the ability to reduce pain and inflammation, help to restore range of motion, and stimulate regeneration of tendon, ligament, and joint tissues.

In a peer-reviewed study of dogs with chronic osteoarthritis of the elbow, it was found that treatment with stem cells reduced pain and lameness. By using VetStem Cell Therapy in conjunction with surgery, Lucky’s vet hoped to delay the progression and reduce the severity of degenerative joint disease in his elbows.

To begin the process, Lucky’s vet collected fat tissue from his abdomen in a minimally invasive procedure while he was anesthetized for his elbow surgery. The fat was aseptically packaged and shipped to the VetStem laboratory in Poway, California.

Lab technicians processed the fat to extract and concentrate the stem and regenerative cells contained therein. The cells were divided into doses, and three injectable doses were shipped to Lucky’s vet for treatment. Lucky received one dose of his own stem cells into each elbow and one intravenous dose.

According to his owner, Lucky responded well to stem cell therapy and surgery. His owner stated, “After the surgery and stem cell therapy, right away you could tell the major source of pain was gone, simply by looking in his eyes. There was a pep in his step (even though he was in post-surgery recovery). 6 weeks later he was walking and jumping up on the couch (which he had never been able to do before).

3 months later, Lucky was finally able to just be a puppy! Running around at the dog park with other dogs and his older brother Sunny, you can see the smile on his face and his excitement. Since this will be a lifelong condition to manage for Lucky, we are grateful to have stem cells banked for future treatments, to help him live a full life as long as possible, given his young age when this happened.”

In addition to the three stem cell doses that were shipped for the initial treatment, several doses of Lucky’s stem cells were put into cryopreservation. This is particularly valuable for a patient like Lucky who will never have perfect, arthritis-free elbows. In fact, approximately one year after his initial treatment, Lucky received a follow up treatment for his elbows as well as his knees using some of his banked stem cell doses. Lucky’s additional cells will remain in cryopreservation and can be accessed for treatment as needed for the remainder of his life. Learn more at www.VetStem.com.

About VetStem, Inc.

VetStem is a veterinarian-led Company that was formed in 2002 to bring regenerative medicine to the profession. This privately held biopharmaceutical enterprise, based near San Diego, California, currently offers veterinarians an autologous stem cell processing service (from patients’ own fat tissue) among other regenerative modalities. With a unique expertise acquired over the past 15 years and thousands of treatments by veterinarians for joint, tendon and ligament issues, VetStem has made regenerative medicine applications a therapeutic reality. The VetStem team is focused on developing new clinically practical and affordable veterinary solutions that leverage the natural restorative abilities present in all living creatures. In addition to its own portfolio of patents, VetStem holds exclusive global veterinary licenses to a large portfolio of issued patents in the field of regenerative medicine.

