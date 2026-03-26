Juniper Systems Announces New Lightweight GNSS Receiver, the Spire

Spire is now available and shipping worldwide! Spire RTK-Ready GNSS Receiver Built Juniper Rugged

Now Shipping Worldwide

Spire is designed to take the headache out of GIS mapping. Easy, out of the box setup. Reliable ruggedness. Users will love that it gives access to RTK without complications of network configurations.” — John Florio, Sr. Product Manager

LOGAN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Juniper Systems Announces New Lightweight GNSS Receiver, Spire, and Juniper RTK Correction Service

Now Shipping Worldwide

Juniper Systems is excited to announce Spire, its newest lightweight, multi-frequency GNSS receiver designed to deliver high-accuracy positioning with simple, streamlined operation. Spire is now available and shipping worldwide. Concurrently, we have developed Juniper RTK, a correction service that utilizes Point One Navigation’s large and growing network of RTK coverage so users can achieve high accuracy mapping results with minimal set up required.

Spire is Juniper Systems’ lightest and most versatile GNSS receiver to date. Built for both GIS beginners and experienced mapping professionals, Spire combines high accuracy with intuitive one-button operation and all-day performance. SBAS and RTK-ready right out of the box, users can achieve reliable positioning accuracy without added complexity.

“Spire is designed to take the headache out of GIS mapping. Easy, out of the box setup. Reliable ruggedness. Users will love that it gives access to RTK without the complications of network configurations,” said John Florio, Senior Product Manager for Juniper Systems.

Designed for portability and durability, Spire features a compact, rugged form factor and a 20-hour battery life, making it easy to carry and dependable in both remote and urban environments. Its open interface and seamless Bluetooth® connectivity allow Spire to integrate effortlessly with iOS®, Android™, and Windows® devices, enabling users to maintain their existing data-collection workflows.

Key features include:

Sub-meter to RTK level accuracy

Worldwide corrections with SBAS, RTK, and future compatibility

Latest u-blox GNSS technology

Lightweight design under 330 g (11.6 oz)

Open platform support for Windows®, Android™, and iPhone®/iPad®

20-hour all-day battery life

Juniper Systems continues its commitment to simplifying high-accuracy positioning for professionals everywhere. With Spire, it just works.

Along with the launch of the Spire GNSS Receiver, Juniper Systems is also releasing a new utility application called Juniper Connect. Juniper Connect is a streamlined application that helps users connect and set up their Juniper GNSS receiver. Juniper Connect is available on iOS®, Android™, and Windows® devices.

Pair Spire with Juniper RTK for Increased Accuracy:

Also launching as part of the Spire release is Juniper’s new Juniper RTK service. An RTK subscription can be purchased directly from Juniper Systems, on our website, or one of our premier dealers. Simply use the Juniper Connect application to connect your RTK subscription to your Juniper GNSS receiver.

“With Juniper RTK, users can build a total, high-accuracy mapping solution with Juniper Systems’ products. Our goal is for users in the field to feel like they own the first 10 minutes of their mapping experience. Grab a receiver, power on, press play for RTK. This is what it means to be Field Ready,” said Nate Holman, VP of Geospatial at Juniper Systems.

The Spire GNSS Receiver, Juniper Connect, and Juniper RTK together make a high-accuracy solution for those looking for ease of use in the field and a single solution for their mapping needs.

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Spire GNSS Receiver Unboxing Video FIELD READY

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