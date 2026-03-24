Boart Longyear Introduces LF300™ Surface Coring Drill with 45-Second, Hands-Free Rod Tripping

Boart Longyear has launched the LF300™ coring drill that improves safety and productivity through fully hands-free rod handling and 45-second rod trips.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boart Longyear has launched the LF300 ™ surface coring drill, a next-generation exploration rig engineered to improve safety and productivity through fully hands-free rod handling and 45-second rod trips.Built on the proven LF160 & Freedom Loader platform, the LF300 combines familiar operation with increased power, deeper drilling capacity and the industry’s fastest hands-free tripping performance. When paired with the Freedom Loader FL262, the LF300 enables full 6-meter rod pulls in just 45 seconds without manual intervention. Mine-site testing has demonstrated meaningful reductions in bit-change time and improved efficiency during deep-hole coring programs.Designed for Safety FirstThe LF300 and Freedom Loader system represents one of the industry’s first fully hands-free rod handling solutions. The driller’s assistant is not required to align or cycle rods, and inner-tube handling is automated as a standard feature. The design also eliminates the main hoist, removing risks associated with wire fatigue and hoist plug management.Additional safety features include PLC-controlled interlocks, pilot-operated hydraulic controls, digital drilling data displays (including weight on bit, RPM, mud flow, wireline depth and engine performance), interlocked safety cage and compliance with CE and EN ISO 16228 standards.Faster Rod Trips, More Core per ShiftRod trip time directly impacts revenue. With exploration holes often extending thousands of meters, incremental time savings per rod compound significantly across the life of a project. The LF300 delivers up to 255 kN (57,325 lbf) of pullback, feed speeds of 62 m/min down and 54 m/min up and supports 6-meter inner-tube handling via a tilt-out head and kick-out tray.More Power. More Depth. Same Trusted DNA.The LF300 offers up to 3,000 meters of NRQ™ W-Wall™ capacity and is powered by a 272 kW (365 HP) engine, delivering increased torque and pullback for demanding deep-hole projects. Power-balancing hydraulics allow operators to scale torque, depth, and diameter without sacrificing productivity.The LF300 is designed for standard container transport and global deployment.The LF300 surface coring drill is now available worldwide, with demonstrations and customer evaluations underway in key mining regions.For more information, visit boartlongyear.com/lf300 or contact a local Boart Longyear representative.

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