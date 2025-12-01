Boart Longyear Brings Coring Rod Manufacturing Back to the United States

In November 2025, Boart Longyear started shipping U.S.-made drill rods to customers in the United States and Mexico.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first time in over 70 years, exploration drill rod manufacturing has returned to the United States. Boart Longyear, a global leader in drilling services and performance tooling, announced it has begun producing exploration drill rods domestically, affirming its commitment to U.S. manufacturing, supply chain resilience, and support for the North American mining industry.In November 2025, Boart Longyear started shipping U.S.-made drill rods to customers in the United States and Mexico. The company’s Salt Lake City factory, already home to its world-renowned diamond bit production, is now manufacturing SuperQ, RQ, and XQ thread rods, using U.S.-sourced steel.“This is more than an investment in capacity. It’s a statement,” said Ermanno Simonutti, CEO of Drilling Products at Boart Longyear. “We’re proud to bring exploration rod manufacturing back to the U.S., using American steel to produce coring rods closer to where our customers operate.”“With this move, Boart Longyear becomes the only exploration drill rod manufacturer producing drill rods in the United States,” added Ivan Rodriguez, VP Mining and Exploration. “We’re reducing lead times, mitigating supply chain risks, and delivering stronger local support to drilling contractors and mine operators throughout North America.”The addition of rod manufacturing in the U.S. further strengthens Boart Longyear’s global production network while creating a stable, high-quality domestic source for critical exploration tooling, built to perform in the world’s most challenging geological conditions.About Boart LongyearEstablished in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world’s leading provider of drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies. The company operates in more than 40 countries and is known for its strong heritage of innovation, safety, and global reach.Media Contact:James BurrisGlobal Marketing Managermarketing@boartlongyear.com+1 801 673 7589

