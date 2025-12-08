Submit Release
Boart Longyear Launches Stingray™ Diamond Bit for Down Hole Motor and Full Face Drilling

Stingray Full-Face Bits

Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. for downhole motor (DHM) and full-face drilling, the Stingray bit features a durable cutting-edge crown design.

Stingray represents the next generation of diamond drilling technology.”
— Jon Peterson, Product Manager Diamond Products
SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boart Longyear, the global leader in exploration drilling equipment and tooling, today announced the release of its newest diamond bit innovation: the Stingray™ DHM/Full Face Diamond Bit. Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. for downhole motor (DHM) and full-face drilling, the Stingray bit combines cutting-edge crown design with durable diamond technology to maximize penetration rates and extend bit life across the most challenging ground conditions.

The Stingray bit is the result of extensive field testing and development, addressing the demand for higher efficiency, longer service life, and greater reliability in abrasive and variable geology. Its advanced design delivers more consistent wear across the bit face, reducing downtime and enabling drillers to reach target depths faster and more safely.

“Stingray represents the next generation of diamond drilling technology,” said Jon Peterson, Product Manager, Diamond Products. “By pairing aggressive cutting structures with Boart Longyear’s proven diamond technology, we’re giving contractors and mine operators a tool that not only improves performance, but also drives real savings in time and cost.”

Key Features and Benefits
• Optimized Crown Geometry – Engineered for high RPM downhole motor and full-face applications.
• Even Wear Profile – Dual-matrix face and strategic diamond placement help limit concave wear, ensuring maximum crown utilization.
• Increased Productivity – Higher penetration rates and fewer bit changes reduce non-productive time.
• Versatility – Performs in abrasive formations with high quartz content, fractured zones, and variable clay bands.
• Reliability – Designed and manufactured in the U.S.A. under Boart Longyear’s rigid quality standards.

The Stingray diamond bit joins Boart Longyear’s growing portfolio of drilling solutions designed to improve safety, efficiency, and performance in exploration and mining operations worldwide.

For more information about the Stingray Diamond Bit and availability in your region, visit www.boartlongyear.com or contact your local Boart Longyear representative.

About Boart Longyear
Established in 1890, Boart Longyear is the world’s leading provider of drilling equipment and performance tooling for mining and drilling companies. The company operates in more than 40 countries and is known for its strong heritage of innovation, safety, and global reach.

Media Contact:
James Burris
Global Marketing Manager
marketing@boartlongyear.com
+1 801 673 7589

James Burris
Boart Longyear
+1 8016737589
