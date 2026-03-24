Tiberius Aerospace Appoints General Paul E. Funk II (Ret.) to Advisory Board

Tiberius Aerospace Appoints General Paul E. Funk II (Ret) to its Advisory Board

Tiberius Aerospace is focused on solving one of the most important challenges facing defence today - connecting innovation, production and operational demand.” — General Paul E. Funk II (Ret.)

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiberius Aerospace, a modern defense technology company built to empower the United States, the United Kingdom and their global allies with next-generation weapon systems and AI-powered solutions, today welcomed General Paul E. Funk II (Ret.) to its Advisory Board.

A retired four-star United States Army General, General Funk (Ret.) brings more than four decades of military leadership experience, having commanded at every level from company to corps. He most recently served as Commanding General of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), where he oversaw the training, education and development of more than 500,000 soldiers annually across the Army’s institutional enterprise.

During his distinguished career, General Funk (Ret.) held a series of senior operational commands, including Commanding General of III Corps and leadership of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve leading the world’s largest international coalition of 72 Nations against Isis in Iraq and Syria. He has deployed multiple times in support of major operations including Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

His experience spanning both combat operations and the transformation of military doctrine, force design and training made him one of the U.S. Army’s most influential leaders in shaping how modern forces prepare for and adapt to evolving threats.

General Funk (Ret.) holds a Bachelors of Arts in speech communications from Montana State University and a Masters of Science in administration from Central Michigan University. He is a graduate of the Armor Basic Officer Leaders and Advanced Courses, the Command and General Staff College and completed his Senior Service College as a fellow at the Institute of Advanced Technology, University of Texas at Austin. His awards and decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with combat device, Distinguished Service Medal with one bronze oak leaf cluster and Defense Superior Service Medal among several others.

Welcoming him to the Advisory Board, Michael Martin, President of Tiberius Aerospace, said “General Funk has spent his career at the forefront of how modern armies train, fight and evolve. His leadership in shaping doctrine and preparing forces for complex, real-world operations will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate how capability is delivered to the battlefield. His perspective will help ensure that what we build is not only advanced but operationally relevant at speed and scale.”

General Paul E. Funk II (Ret.) said “Modern conflict is defined by how quickly forces can adapt, learn and deliver capability where it is needed most. Tiberius Aerospace is focused on solving one of the most important challenges facing defence today - connecting innovation, production and operational demand. I am pleased to join the Advisory Board and support the company’s mission to strengthen the readiness and effectiveness of allied forces.”

General Funk’s appointment comes at a time when governments and armed forces are seeking to translate increased defence spending into deployable capability more rapidly, while adapting to a security environment shaped by high-intensity conflict, technological disruption and evolving operational requirements.

At Tiberius Aerospace, he will support the company’s work across advanced munitions, including its flagship Sceptre munition and its AI-enabled GRAIL platform designed to connect frontline demand directly to industrial supply chains and accelerate defence delivery across allied networks.

Notes to Editors

About Tiberius Aerospace

Tiberius Aerospace is a next-generation defence technology company, founded in response to a new

era of conflict, where the rate of innovation, manufacturing agility and cost-effective capability are

essential to national security. Through its unique Defence-as-a-Service model, Tiberius decouples

innovation from manufacturing enabling rapid iteration, sovereign collaboration and continuous

evolution of capability for the UK, the US and their closest allies. Guided by the ethos of Strength

and Honor, we deliver precision-guided munitions, advanced missile systems, autonomous platforms

and AI-enabled innovation and capability across a globally distributed supply chain that empowers

sovereign self-reliance and innovation. For more information please visit www.tiberius.com

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