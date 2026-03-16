Tiberius Aerospace Appoints Colonel Steven Cummings USA (Ret) to Advisory Board

Tiberius Aerospace is focused on solving one of the most pressing challenges facing defence today - how to deliver capability faster while strengthening the industrial base.” — Colonel Steven Cummings (Ret)

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiberius Aerospace, a modern defence technology company built to empower the United States, the United Kingdom and their global allies with next-generation weapon systems and AI-powered solutions, today announced that Colonel Steven Cummings, USA (Ret), Vice President of Strategic Client Relations at Day & Zimmermann, has joined the company’s Advisory Board. He brings decades of experience in defence operations, logistics and industrial collaboration across the United States and allied defence ecosystems.

Colonel Cummings joins Tiberius Aerospace at a time when governments and armed forces are seeking faster ways to translate increased defence spending into real capability on the battlefield. His experience bridging military operations and the defence industrial base will support Tiberius Aerospace as it expands its work advancing next-generation defence technologies and capability delivery.

Cummings currently serves as Vice President of Strategic Client Relations at Day & Zimmermann, a major provider of engineering, construction and munitions services to the U.S. government and allied defence organizations.

Prior to this role, he served as President of Chemring Group US and Chemring Sensors and Electronic Systems, and as a member of the company’s U.S. board. In this capacity, he oversaw Chemring’s portfolio of critical chemical, biological and improvised explosive device (IED) detection systems, including multiple U.S. Government Acquisition Category II Programs of Record. He also held senior roles as Chemring Group’s Vice President of Global Business Development and Vice President of Business Development for North America, where he was responsible for strengthening customer relationships and driving business growth across the region.

A retired U.S. Army colonel, Cummings completed a distinguished 28-year career in the U.S. Army. He served in several senior leadership positions, including Project Manager for Close Combat Systems at PEO Ammunition, where he oversaw the procurement and management of more than 200 ammunition items and counter-IED systems. In 2011, he personally led the training teams responsible for fielding that equipment to operational units in Afghanistan. In his final government role as Project Director for Joint Services, Cummings led the Department of Defense’s conventional ammunition demilitarization program and was responsible for modernizing the U.S. Army’s Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated (GOCO) ammunition production facilities.

Cummings holds a Bachelor of Science from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, an MBA from Clemson University, and a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. His military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star for service in Afghanistan, and the Army Staff Badge. He also serves on the Board of Advisors of Tworx, LLC, and on the Board of Directors of Greenrose Holding Corporation (OTC: GNRS).

At Tiberius Aerospace, he will advise the company’s leadership on strengthening partnerships with governments, defence organizations and industrial partners as it advances new approaches to defence capability delivery.

Commenting on his new role Colonel Steven Cummings (Ret) said “Modern defence requires much closer integration between the military, industry and innovators. Tiberius Aerospace is focused on solving one of the most pressing challenges facing defence today - how to deliver capability faster while strengthening the industrial base. I’m delighted to join the Advisory Board and support the company as it works with partners across government and industry to accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities.”

Michael Martin, President of Tiberius Aerospace, said the appointment reflects the company’s commitment to bringing together leaders with deep operational and industrial expertise. “Steve brings an exceptional combination of operational military experience and deep understanding of the defence industrial ecosystem. His insights into how governments, industry and operators can work together more effectively will be invaluable as we scale Tiberius Aerospace and help partners translate growing defence investment into real capability at speed.”

Cummings joins a growing group of senior defence, technology and policy leaders advising Tiberius Aerospace as the company expands its work supporting allied nations in strengthening their defence innovation ecosystems and industrial resilience.

Notes to Editors

About Tiberius Aerospace

Tiberius Aerospace is a next-generation defence technology company, founded in response to a new era of conflict, where the rate of innovation, manufacturing agility and cost-effective capability are essential to national security. Through its unique Defence-as-a-Service model, Tiberius decouples innovation from manufacturing enabling rapid iteration, sovereign collaboration and continuous evolution of capability for the UK, the US and their closest allies. Guided by the ethos of Strength and Honor, we deliver precision-guided munitions, advanced missile systems, autonomous platforms and AI-enabled innovation and capability across a globally distributed supply chain that empowers sovereign self-reliance and innovation. For more information please visit www.tiberius.com

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