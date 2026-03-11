Tiberius Aerospace Welcomes Rob Murray to Advisory Board

Rob Murray has been appointed to the Advisory Board of Tiberius Aerospace.

What excites me about Tiberius is its willingness to rethink how defence technology is built, funded and delivered.” — Rob Murray

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiberius Aerospace, a modern defence technology company built to empower the UK, US and their global allies with next-generation weapon systems and AI-powered solutions, today announced the appointment of Rob Murray, Chief Executive Officer of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) Development Group and a leading architect of NATO’s defence innovation ecosystem, to its Advisory Board.

Murray brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of defence, finance and emerging technologies. He is widely recognized for shaping how allied nations mobilise capital and innovation to strengthen national security and industrial resilience.

As NATO’s inaugural Head of Innovation, Murray led the creation of the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) and the NATO Innovation Fund, a $1 billion multi-sovereign venture capital fund designed to accelerate investment in dual-use technologies across the Alliance. These initiatives were created to connect governments, industry, investors and technology innovators to accelerate the development and adoption of emerging capabilities for defence and security.

Murray is currently CEO of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank Development Group, which is working to establish a new international financial institution designed to mobilise large-scale capital for defence and security investment among allied nations. He previously served as Chief Innovation Officer at Saab and spent nearly a decade at NATO Headquarters in Brussels working on defence investment, intelligence, and emerging technologies.

At Tiberius Aerospace, Murray will advise the company on strategic partnerships, defence innovation ecosystem and the financing structures required to scale next-generation defence technologies and strengthen allied industrial capacity.

Chad Steelberg, Co-Founder and CEO of Tiberius Aerospace said: “Rob has been at the centre of the effort to rethink how the West funds and accelerates defence innovation. His work connecting governments, capital and technology builders has fundamentally reshaped the ecosystem around emerging defence capabilities. As we expand our Grail platform and bring new technologies to market, Rob’s experience in building allied innovation networks and mobilising investment will be invaluable.”

Rob Murray said “We’re entering a period where the speed at which allies can innovate, finance and field new capabilities will shape the strategic balance. What excites me about Tiberius is its willingness to rethink how defence technology is built, funded and delivered. I’m humbled and honoured to be asked to join the Advisory Board.”

Murray also serves as a nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security and teaches innovation and strategy at Johns Hopkins University. A former British Army officer, he has spent his career advancing collaboration between governments, industry and capital markets to accelerate the development of emerging defence and security technologies.

His appointment further strengthens Tiberius Aerospace’s Advisory Board as the company expands its work to deliver new technologies and platforms that enable faster procurement, stronger domestic supply chains and better value for allied defence spending.

Notes to Editors

About Tiberius Aerospace

Tiberius Aerospace is a next-generation defence technology company, founded in response to a new era of conflict, where the rate of innovation, manufacturing agility and cost-effective capability are essential to national security. Through its unique Defence-as-a-Service model, Tiberius decouples innovation from manufacturing enabling rapid iteration, sovereign collaboration and continuous evolution of capability for the UK, the US and their closest allies. Guided by the ethos of Strength and Honor, we deliver precision-guided munitions, advanced missile systems, autonomous platforms and AI-enabled innovation and capability across a globally distributed supply chain that empowers sovereign self-reliance and innovation. For more information please visit www.tiberius.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.