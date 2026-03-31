FSK Audio Releases Bark24 | Dyn v1.1, Advancing Psychoacoustic Multiband Dynamics Processing

Bark24|Dyn v1.1 Mark Jeffery

FSK Audio today announced the release of Bark24 | Dyn v1.1, a major usability update to its innovative 24-band psychoacoustic dynamics processor.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FSK Audio, a Northern California–based developer of innovative audio plug-ins for music creators, today announced the release of Bark24|Dyn v1.1, a major usability update to its innovative 24-band psychoacoustic dynamics processor developed in collaboration with legendary audio developer Mark Jeffery, original designer and primary developer of Pro Tools.

Inspired by the psychoacoustic Bark scale, Bark24|Dyn divides incoming audio into 24 perceptually meaningful frequency bands, giving engineers and sound designers an entirely new level of control over the character and dynamics of their sound. Version 1.1 builds on the original release with workflow improvements and user-requested enhancements that make it faster and more intuitive to shape sound.

Among the most notable updates are automatic gain and output adaptation, which intelligently respond to incoming signal levels and processing intensity, and group editing for multiple bands, allowing users to make coordinated adjustments across the spectrum with ease. Additional enhancements, such as the output limiter and improved solo/mute workflows make it easier than ever to explore the sonic possibilities within a mix.

“Processing audio using the Bark scale enables independent dynamics processing of the various frequency regions of an audio signal,” said Mark Jeffery, developer of Bark24 | Dyn and former principal architect of Pro Tools. “Traditional dynamics processing applies a single gain scalar across all frequencies, which has clear limitations. By dividing the spectrum into perceptually meaningful zones and managing them independently, you can shape the character of a sound in ways that were not previously possible.”

With its perception-based band structure and powerful independent dynamics processing, Bark24|Dyn opens new creative territory for mixing engineers, producers, and sound designers working across music production, post-production, and game audio.

"The way Bark24 | Dyn handles transients and EQ in terms of dynamics within a musical context is unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and I’ve seen plenty,” says BZ Lewis, six-time Emmy Award® winning composer/producer/engineer. “I didn’t know what I was missing before giving this plug-in a try. Bark24 | Dyn has become my “Go-to” plug-in, not only for the obvious EQ and compression functions that it offers, but also for getting unique effects not found anywhere else. It’s in the way the EQ bands react with the compressor in ways that a separate EQ and compressor simply cannot do. This thing is a world unto itself.”

From subtle tonal balancing to aggressive sonic transformation, the plug-in enables users to reshape the timbre of audio with remarkable precision. Engineers can enhance presence, soften harsh frequencies, bring forward hidden details, or create entirely new textures within existing material.

“Bark24 | Dyn is a sculpting tool for sound. It lets you shape and mold audio exactly the way you desire to hear the sound.” said David Hughes, executive producer and mixing/mastering engineer, Shine On Studio.

Whether used for dynamic EQ, multiband compression, expansion, gating, or experimental sound design, Bark24 | Dyn offers a flexible toolkit that encourages exploration. The psychoacoustic band layout means adjustments are easier to hear and dial in quickly, allowing engineers to achieve results faster than with conventional multiband processors.

Bark24 | Dyn is part of the FSK Developer Series, a collaboration initiative that pairs respected audio developers with FSK’s engineering team to create new tools for modern music production.

Key Features:

· 24 frequency bands based on the psychoacoustic Bark scale

· Four dynamic processing modes

· Linear-phase filters with three selectable slopes

· ±48 dB gain control per band

· Detailed real-time visual feedback

· Four metering modes with 3D visualization

· Per-band solo, mute, and bypass controls

· Auto-threshold, gain, and output adaptation (new in v1.1)

· Multi-band group editing (new in v1.1)

· Drag to shift solos and mutes (new in v1.1)

· Wet/dry mix control

· MIDI control support

· Formats: AAX, VST3, AU

· Operating Systems: macOS and Windows

Pricing and Availability:

Bark24|Dyn v1.1 is available as a free 14-day trial. MSRP is $129.95 USD, with a limited launch price of $99 USD for a short introductory period.

The plug-in is available directly from FSK Audio at fskaudio.io.

Stay Connected:

Follow @FSKAudio on Instagram and TikTok for live updates, highlights, and exclusive NAMM Show giveaways.

Watch plugin demos: https://www.youtube.com/@FSKAudio/videos

About FSK Audio:

Founded in late 2023, FSK Audio is a boutique software company based in Northern California. With a combined 100+ years of audio experience, FSK Audio’s mission is to simplify workflows, reduce technical barriers, and spark creativity by equipping musicians, sound designers, and audio engineers with affordable, intuitive, and inspiring audio tools. From music production to live performance, FSK Audio designs innovative plug-ins, notably ModPlay and Bark24|Dyn, and utilities that allow creatives to focus less on technical challenges and more on the music and sound they love to make.

fskaudio.io

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