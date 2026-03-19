FSK Audio Sponsors the 2026 Music Producers Guild Awards in London on April 16, 2026

MPG Awards 2026

FSK Audio announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Music Producers Guild (MPG) Awards, taking place April 16, 2026 at The Troxy in London.

Our goal is to support the people who make music happen behind the scenes and events like the MPG Awards bring together some of the most talented engineers, producers, and creators in the industry.” — Kosta Cross, CEO & Co-founder of FSK Audio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FSK Audio, a Northern California–based developer of innovative audio plug-ins for music creators, announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Music Producers Guild (MPG) Awards, taking place April 16, 2026 at The Troxy in London. The annual celebration honors the producers, engineers, and studios shaping the future of recorded music in the UK and beyond.

As part of the evening’s festivities, FSK Audio will host a table and connect with producers, engineers, and industry leaders from across Europe and the global recording community. Guests Warren Huart and Andrew Scheps, two highly respected figures in modern music production, will be in attendance as part of the celebration.

Founded in 2023, FSK Audio develops creative software tools designed to simplify workflows and empower musicians, sound designers, and audio engineers. The company is known for innovative plug-ins, including ModPlay, as well as the Bark24 | Dyn multi-band dynamics processor developed in collaboration with legendary Pro Tools developer Mark Jeffery.

By supporting the MPG Awards, FSK Audio is strengthening its relationship with the European production community and continuing its mission to share tools, knowledge, and creative inspiration with professional audio creators worldwide.

“Our goal has always been to support the people who make music happen behind the scenes,” said Kosta Cross, CEO & Co-founder of FSK Audio. “London has long been one of the world’s great centers of music production, and events like the MPG Awards bring together some of the most talented engineers, producers, and creators in the industry. We’re excited to share what we’re building with the European audio community and to contribute tools, knowledge, and experience that help the next generation of music makers push their craft even further.”

The Music Producers Guild Awards, presented in association with partners including Dolby, Mix With The Masters, PPL, Neumann, and Flare Audio, celebrate excellence in music production and engineering across categories including Producer of the Year, Writer-Producer of the Year, Recording Engineer of the Year, and Album of the Year.

The 2026 awards ceremony highlights the extraordinary creative talent shaping the sound of modern music while recognizing both established icons and emerging voices within the production community.

FSK Audio’s sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to building meaningful relationships with producers, engineers, and artists globally while continuing to develop innovative tools for modern music production.

For more information about FSK Audio and its plug-ins, visit: https://fskaudio.io

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