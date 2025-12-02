FSK Audio and Pro Tools Pioneer Mark Jeffery Unveil Bark24 | Dyn

Bark24 | Dyn Mark Jeffery

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FSK Audio, the Northern California software company behind ModPlay, today announced the release of Bark24 | Dyn, a powerful 24-band dynamics processor developed in collaboration with legendary audio developer Mark Jeffery, the original software engineer behind Pro Tools.

Following the success of ModPlay—the groundbreaking “plug-in for plug-ins” concept that turns modulation into a playable creative experience—FSK Audio continues its mission to empower modern creators with tools that simplify complex processes and inspire experimentation. In 2025, Jeffery entered a partnership with FSK Audio to create a new generation of audio plug-ins built for today’s music enthusiasts and audio professionals. Bark24 | Dyn is the first release from this collaboration and is a tool that invites users to shape, discover, and transform sound in ways that go far beyond traditional EQs and compressors.

Mark Jeffery“Our goal with Bark24 | Dyn was to give artists a way to work with sound the way they actually hear it,” said Jeffery. “Instead of thinking in Hertz and numbers, you shape dynamics in musical regions—clarity, presence, warmth—the same way your ears and brain perceive them.”

Shape, Discover, and Transform Your Sound

For producers and musicians chasing a creative edge, Bark24 | Dyn opens up sonic territory never before accessible with a standard compressor or EQ. Using 24 frequency bands based on the Bark scale, a psychoacoustic model of how humans perceive sound, it analyzes audio through the lens of the ear itself. The result: processing that feels musical, intuitive, and fast.

With Bark24 | Dyn, creators can:

•Achieve transparent limiting with frequency-aware precision.

•Enhance or soften transients only where needed.

•Reveal hidden textures and details within a mix.

•Move effortlessly from subtle correction to chaotic sound design.

Why It’s Different:

•Frequency-Focused Control: Dynamically adjust volume across 24 critical bands aligned with human hearing, delivering surgical yet musical results.

•Musical Results: Dial into the “edgy,” “warm,” or “boomy” regions the ear recognizes instantly without hunting for Hertz values.

Built for Speed: Draw and slide threshold curves, A/B modes instantly, control groups of bands at once, or let auto-threshold adapt dynamically to your audio.

•From Subtle to Extreme: Polish a mix, add punch to a performance, or tear a sound apart for creative chaos. Bark24 | Dyn behaves like a true instrument for sonic exploration.

About the Bark Scale

The Bark scale is based on psychoacoustics, which is how the brain perceives sound. Each of Bark24 | Dyn’s bands correspond to a “critical band” of hearing, reducing masking between adjacent frequencies and focusing control on the spectral regions that matter most to human perception. This approach yields cleaner, more transparent, and more musical results.

Bark24 | Dyn is available now for $99 USD (limited-time launch sale, regular MSRP $129.95).

Specifications:

Plug-in formats: AAX, VST3, AU

OS: Mac (Intel & Apple Silicon), Windows

Sample Rates: 44.1 – 192 kHz

24 frequency bands based on the Bark scale

4 dynamic modes: Limit, Gate, Expand, UpComp

Linear phase filters with 3 slopes

±48 dB gain range per band

Per-band Solo, Mute, On/Off

Auto-threshold function

Wet/Dry mix

MIDI control

Real-time visual feedback and 3D metering

Visit https://fskaudio.io to learn more and download it today.

About FSK Audio

Founded in 2023, FSK Audio is a boutique software company based in Northern California. With a combined 50 years of audio experience, FSK Audio’s mission is to simplify workflows, reduce technical barriers, and spark creativity by equipping musicians, sound designers, and audio engineers with affordable, intuitive, and inspiring audio tools. From music production to live performance, FSK Audio designs innovative plug-ins and utilities that allow creatives to focus less on technical challenges and more on the music and sound they love to make. fskaudio.io

