Language Testing International® Appoints Kim Sallee as Chief Executive Officer

Sallee brings deep assessment and product leadership experience to advance LTI’s innovation and impact

TARRYTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Language Testing International® (LTI) , the exclusive licensee of ACTFL® , announced today that Kim Sallee has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Sallee previously led LTI’s product organization as Vice President of Assessment Products and has been with LTI since 2018.“Kim has been an integral member of the LTI leadership team for the past eight years with a strategic focus on advancing ACTFL assessments worldwide and delivering growth for LTI. I am confident given her demonstrated leadership and organizational skills that she will partner effectively with ACTFL and direct LTI toward its future goals,” said LTI’s co-founder, Helen Hamlyn.“Congratulations to Kim Sallee on her appointment as CEO of LTI. I look forward to working with her to advance our important work in language proficiency assessments worldwide,” said ACTFL Executive Director, Dr. Lawrence Paska.Kim Sallee has advanced through senior leadership roles at LTI, partnering closely with ACTFL and Multicampus (LTI’s Korea-based parent company and distributor) to drive assessment development and support major clients, including major academic institutions and Fortune 500 companies. Her product leadership delivered double-digit portfolio revenue growth and helped establish ACTFL assessments as the Gold Standard in proficiency testing. Sallee also spearheaded the development of innovative machine-scored rating systems, including the first machine-scored children’s writing and speech rating systems in Spanish.“The ACTFL Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Kim Sallee to her new role as CEO of LTI. We were deeply impressed by her credentials and her strong experience in world language assessment,” said ACTFL President, Dr. Krishauna Hines-Gaither.Prior to joining LTI, Sallee held a range of world language product and portfolio leadership roles at McGraw-Hill Education. Earlier in her career, she taught Spanish at the University of Missouri–St. Louis, where she also served as Spanish Section Coordinator and led curriculum revisions to increase oral proficiency outcomes, and at the University of Missouri-Columbia where she coordinated the introductory Spanish program.“LTI’s mission to deliver trusted ACTFL credentials is essential for recognizing language ability and empowering learners and professionals,” Sallee said. “These credentials drive economic growth, boost earnings, and support workforce readiness, while also serving as a national security asset for organizations that depend on multilingual talent. I’m honored to lead LTI and partner with ACTFL to expand innovative assessment solutions and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Sallee holds an M.A. in Spanish from the University of New Mexico and a B.A. in Hispanic Studies, cum laude, from Oregon State University.About LTISince 1992, Language Testing International (LTI) has been a leader in the delivery of language proficiency testing for more than 120 languages in over 60 countries. LTI delivers over a million tests annually. LTI is the exclusive licensee of ACTFL, a leader in development of proficiency-based teaching and testing solutions, with a membership of over 10,000 language educators and administrators.LTI is driven by a spirit of innovation and a commitment to leveraging the latest technologies, including advanced natural language processing, to continually enhance ACTFL assessment solutions. The company’s team of experts in linguistics, language teaching, and assessment delivers testing solutions that are trusted by academic institutions, industry leaders, and government agencies worldwide. LTI’s extensive experience spans decades of delivering ACTFL’s reliable, valid, and accessible language proficiency tests across educational, corporate, and public sectors.ACTFL assessments come in all formats and include speaking, reading, writing, and listening. Each assessment is carefully designed to determine the specific proficiency level of an individual and provide a reliable and trusted language credential. Through ongoing research, technology integration, and collaboration with language experts, LTI is at the forefront of language assessment innovation, helping learners and professionals unlock new opportunities.

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