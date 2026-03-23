Elevating Opportunity: West Virginia’s Expanding Aerospace Sector

West Virginia’s aerospace industry has evolved into one of the state’s most strategically positioned sectors. Anchored by decades of aviation activity, a rapidly expanding workforce pipeline, and new investments across key airports, the state is strengthening its role in commercial aviation, MRO operations, and advanced aerospace manufacturing.

The value proposition is clear: scalable training capacity, aviation‑aligned institutions, and employers with deep regional roots that reduce project risk and accelerate operational timelines.

Recent investments and employer momentum

Several high‑impact developments over the past year have reinforced West Virginia’s competitiveness in the aerospace sector.

KCI Aviation Expansion – Bridgeport

KCI Aviation is investing $16 million to expand its footprint at the North Central West Virginia Airport’s WV AeroTech Park, adding approximately 80,000 square feet of new hangar and support space across two phases. The project will create 25–30 new mechanic positions, strengthening one of the state’s most established MRO hubs.

Aurora Flight Sciences – Composite Manufacturing Leadership

Aurora Flight Sciences, a Boeing company, anchors advanced composite manufacturing in Bridgeport, employing approximately 250 people and producing critical components for next‑generation aircraft. The facility’s strong workforce culture is reflected in multigenerational and sibling teams – employees like Brent and Bobby Sinsel, Josef and Daniel Govic, and Nina and Michael Nicoletti – whose career paths highlight Aurora’s emphasis on technical skill, collaboration, and long‑term growth in West Virginia.

Columbia Air Services – Martinsburg

Columbia Air Services is expanding its FAA‑certified Daher TBM service and sales operations to the Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport, establishing a 24,000‑square‑foot office and hangar complex with an adjacent 16,000‑square‑foot apron. The Martinsburg location will support 10 new jobs with technical teams ensuring consistent, factory‑authorized maintenance.

Together, these investments and stories continue to cultivate the long-standing aerospace presence in West Virginia that includes MRO providers, defense contractors, avionics specialists, and advanced materials manufacturers.

A workforce pipeline aligned with industry needs

West Virginia’s aerospace workforce is supported by a coordinated network of education and training institutions offering FAA‑aligned programs, engineering pathways, and hands‑on technical instruction. This pipeline is expanding rapidly as institutions respond to national demand for pilots, A&P mechanics, and aviation technicians.

Statewide K–12 Aviation & Aerospace Pathways The West Virginia Department of Education is strengthening early exposure to aviation careers through high school programs in Aerospace Engineering, Pre‑Engineering, and Aviation Maintenance, drone and other aviation-related extracurricular opportunities. Across both middle and high school programs, aviation and aerospace-related learning opportunities are now available in approximately 25 schools across 16 counties statewide, collectively engaging with well over 1,000 students. These programs create a structured early-talent pipeline that feeds directly into the state’s aviation and aerospace training ecosystem.

Pierpont Community & Technical College and Fairmont State University Pierpont Community & Technical College is part of the aerospace cluster located at the North Central West Virginia Airport. Pierpont is building a new Aviation Maintenance Training Center at the WV AeroTech Park, expanding capacity from 130 to 230 students to support the Part 147 AMT programs. 50 students are planning to graduate in May 2026, reflecting rapid growth and rising demand. Pierpont also maintains strong industry partnerships, including a new collaboration with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and HQ Aero, enabling students to work part‑time while enrolled. Also located on site is Fairmont State University’s Aviation program, which provides Part 141 pilot training and aviation administration pathways that support the broader ecosystem at the North Central West Virginia Airport.

Marshall University & Mountwest Community & Technical College Marshall and Mountwest jointly support the state’s aviation workforce through complementary programs that span pilot training, aviation management, and FAA‑aligned maintenance pathways. Mountwest’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program, based at Huntington Tri‑State Airport, provides a direct pathway to airframe and powerplant (A&P) certification in 24 months, creating a seamless technician‑to‑pilot academic continuum across the state. Marshall’s Bill Noe Flight School, operating at Yeager International Airport (CRW), Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport (MRB), and Greenbrier Valley Airport (LWB), trains students on a custom fleet of Cirrus SR20 aircraft and state‑of‑the‑art simulators. The Professional Pilot curriculum covers aeronautics, navigation, flight control systems, communications, and commercial aviation regulations. West Liberty University’s bachelor’s program is also formally affiliated with the Bill Noe Flight School, with 13 current students and 25 already enrolled for Fall 2025, expanding Marshall’s reach into the Northern Panhandle.

Together, these institutions create a reliable pipeline of pilots, A&P mechanics, avionics technicians, and aerospace managers, an increasingly valuable asset in a competitive national labor market.

Strategic access to major markets

West Virginia’s location provides meaningful advantages for aerospace operations:

Within a day’s flight or drive of major East Coast and Midwest markets

Cost‑effective operating environment compared to larger aviation hubs

Proximity to defense supply chains and federal aviation assets

Strong general aviation activity across multiple regional airports

For companies seeking central access, predictable costs, and room to grow, West Virginia offers a compelling alternative to congested metro markets.

A committed partner for site consultants and their clients

West Virginia’s economic development team works closely with aerospace companies and site consultants to support site evaluation, coordinate with airport authorities, and streamline project planning. The state’s recent aerospace investments demonstrate both market confidence and a strong foundation for future growth.

With a robust training ecosystem and a growing cluster of aerospace employers, West Virginia is well positioned to support the next generation of aerospace operations.

For companies seeking reliability, workforce strength, and long‑term partnership, West Virginia offers a proven and increasingly competitive aerospace advantage.